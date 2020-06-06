Marvel at the mighty earth

June 5 is World Environment Day – a day to reflect on what we can do for Planet Earth. This year’s observance is themed around biodiversity.

Biodiversity refers to the variety of life that can be found on Earth – from plants and animals to fungi and bacteria – and the ecosystems that house and support them. There are around eight million species on the planet and they exist in an intricate balance with each other.

Humans are dependent on nature for water, food, clothing, shelter, medicines, energy and more. As we use and consume more resources, we increasingly put pressure on our fragile ecosystems.

Development, urbanisation and pollution are wreaking havoc on the planet. Nature is struggling to keep up with man.

We need to listen to the message it is sending us and help rebuild it.

Brimming with life

In an effort to protect biologically rich and deeply threatened places, 36 regions have been identified as biodiversity hotpots, i.e. regions that together support more than half of the world’s plant species and nearly 43% of bird, mammal, reptile and amphibian species as endemic ones, which means they are found nowhere else on Earth.

Four biodiversity hotpots include parts of India: the Himalayas, the Indo-Burma region, the Western Ghats, and Sundaland. Some iconic species that you will find in these regions include the Asian elephant, the tiger, the white-bellied heron, the South Asian river dolphin, the pygmy loris, and so on. India is the only country in the world with native populations of both tigers and lions.

Under threat

Over the years, factors such as habitat loss, overfishing, overhunting and climate change have caused extinction and biodiversity loss. Since many of these species cannot be found anywhere else on Earth, they must be protected. If they are lost, they are gone forever.

This World Environment Day, take it upon yourself to discover more about how the future of Earth’s many beautiful and precious life forms can be conserved. It’s time to celebrate biodiversity.

Garden of life

Madagascar is an example of a region with extraordinarily unique ecosystems and wildlife. More than 11,000 plant species call the island home, along with a dizzying variety of mammals, amphibians, reptiles and others. Some of the rare animals include the Silky Sifaka (a lemur with white fur) and the Ploughshare tortoise (a threatened species sold illegally in pet markets).