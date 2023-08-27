Marcopolo brings TV signals direct-to-home

August 27, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST

The name Marcopolo definitely doesn’t bring to mind a satellite. Most of us probably think about Marco Polo, a Venetian merchant and adventurer who travelled from Europe to Asia between 1271-95. There are, however, a couple of satellites by this name that were used to facilitate direct-to-home television broadcasting.

Direct-to-home technology allows broadcasters to directly beam their signals to your TV through a receiver that is installed at your place. In India, which is the largest direct-to-home market in the world in terms of number of subscribers, direct-to-home subscribers form a major segment of the paid subscribers of the TV industry.

Huge costs

Ever since the launch of the world’s first artificial satellite, Sputnik 1, in 1957, programming started to be delivered to users through satellites. For the first few decades, these were sent to cable operators and not directly to individuals. Yes, there were a few individuals who did buy industrial size dishes at exorbitant prices for their homes, but for the vast majority, it wasn’t possible.

That changed in July 1987, when British Satellite Broadcasting selected Hughes Space and Communications (now known as Boeing Satellite Systems) to design and build two satellites for the first television direct broadcast service in the United Kingdom. What was important for the direct broadcast scheme was to build a satellite that had enough power to be received by very small, low cost dishes. This would not only make it affordable to the public, but would also make the scheme environmentally friendly.

Power covered

In addition to being powered by large solar cells, the satellites also had super nickel-cadmium cells as backup. This battery even made it possible to have coverage when the satellite was eclipsed – a condition wherein the satellite is in the Earth’s shadow, thereby unable to receive direct sunlight. The satellites thus had enough power for signals to be picked up by dishes even as small as 35cm/13.5 inches in diameter.

The two satellites were carried to space by Delta rockets and were stowed compactly for launch. They measured just 2.7 m in height and 2.16 m in diameter as the antenna reflector was folded down and the cylindrical solar panels were telescoped together.

Five channels

While Marcopolo 1 was launched on August 27, 1989 and placed in geosynchronous orbit, Marcopolo 2 was launched on August 17, 1990. British Satellite Broadcasting went on air in March 1990 and it broadcast five channels, with a mix of news, sports, current affairs, light entertainment, children’s daytime TV, and a subscription movie channel for the nights.

Even though terms like “direct-to-home”, “DTH”, and “dish TV” are now part of our everyday vocabulary, the Marcopolo satellites weren’t a success. This is because the British Satellite Broadcasting got into financial problems and was merged with rival Sky by the end of 1991.

As for the satellites, Marcopolo 1 was acquired in-orbit by Nordiska Satellite in 1993 and Marcopolo 2 was acquired in-orbit by Telenor of Norway in 1992. While Marcopolo 1 operated as Sirius 1 until 2001 and was then named Sirius W, Marcopolo 2 operated as Thor 1. Both satellites were likely placed in a higher, non-geosynchronous junk orbit in 2003.