Man of math

18 December 2020 19:30 IST

Three notebooks and a huge bundle of papers with unpublished work ... Srinivasa Ramanujan’s legacy continues to inspire mathematicians many years after his death.

Dear Sir,

I beg to introduce myself to you as a clerk in the Accounts Department of the Port Trust Office at Madras on a salary of only £20 per annum. I am now about 23 years of age. I have had no University education but I have undergone the ordinary school course. After leaving school, I have been employing the spare time at my disposal to work at Mathematics. I have not trodden through the conventional regular course which is followed in a University course, but I am striking out a new path for myself. I have made a special investigation of divergent series in general and the results I get are termed by the local mathematicians as ‘startling’.

…

I remain, Dear Sir, Yours truly,

S. Ramanujan

This letter — received in Cambridge, England, in January 1913 — changed the life of a young man in India, and paved the way for the world to recognise his genius.

Born on December 22, 1887, in Erode, a small town in the Madras Presidency, Srinivasa Ramanujan was a self-taught pure mathematician. While in the school library, he discovered and was drawn to books on Mathematics. When he was 12, he began to study Mathematics on his own, working on cubic equations and arithmetic and geometric series. He invented his own method of solving quadratic equations. His memory for mathematical formulas and constants was impressive. His classmates were amazed at his ability to recite the values of irrational numbers to as many decimal places as they asked for.

Turning point

While working at the Madras Port Trust, Ramanujan and his supporters contacted several British professors to have his work published.

But only one of them was receptive — Godfrey Harold Hardy, an eminent pure mathematician at the University of Cambridge. Ramanujan was now 25.

Professor Hardy puzzled over the nine pages of mathematical notes Ramanujan had sent and reviewed the papers with J. E. Littlewood, another eminent Cambridge mathematician. He told Littlewood they had been written by either a crank or a genius, but he wasn’t quite sure which. After spending two and a half hours poring over the work, they concluded that they were looking at the papers of a mathematical genius.

The rest is history. Ramanujan moved to Cambridge in 1914 and worked with Hardy and Littlewood. In 1916, he was awarded the equivalent of a Ph.D. for his work. In 1918, Ramanujan became the first Indian mathematician to be elected a Fellow of the British Royal Society. In his lifetime, he produced almost 4000 proofs, identities, conjectures, and equations in pure Mathematics. Sadly, the weather in England’s winter made him ill. In 1917, he was diagnosed with tuberculosis and low vitamin levels. In February 1919, his health recovered sufficiently for him to return to India. He died the following year. He was only 32 years old.