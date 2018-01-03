Man City move 15 points clear at the top; monster Munro knock helps NZ crush WI

Basketball

Thomas scores 17 on Cavs debut

Isaiah Thomas scored 17 points on his much-awaited Cleveland Cavaliers debut as his side defeated Portland Trail Blazers 127-110 on Tuesday night to snap their three-game losing streak.

Cricket

Munro blitzkrieg earns Kiwis 119-run victory

Colin Munro became the first cricketer to score three hundreds in T20 internationals as his 53-ball 104 paved the way for New Zealand’s 119-run victory.

Electing to bat, the Kiwis made 243 for five in their allotted overs, before reducing the West Indies for a meagre 124 for nine during their chase.

Football

Man City beat Watford 3-1

Raheem Sterling scored this Premier League season’s fastest goal – in 38 seconds – as Manchester City put the weekend goalless draw behind them to beat Watford 3-1.

Fernando Llorente used a rare start ahead of Harry Kane to spearhead Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-0 victory over Swansea, while West Ham and Crystal Palace had come-from-behind 2-1 wins over West Brom and Southampton respectively.

Tennis

Wozniacki advances at Auckland

Top-seed Caroline Wozniacki progressed to the quarter-finals of the ASB Tennis Classic at Auckland with a straightforward 6-2 6-2 win over Petra Martic.