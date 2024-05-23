Making the ink that lasts forever and ever: Who makes the indelible inks?

Indelible inks

It is a small phial, containing a mighty liquid fated to leave a colour that defies erasure on a voter’s index finger. Defined by its constituents, indelible inks are crafted as a concoction whose one and only purpose is to outmanoeuvre the mischief of multiple voting. Their formidable existence is derived from a formula that is a well-kept secret, with assurance it does hold to the voter’s skin with complete devotion. Weather elements, cleansing agents down to nail cutting have proved futile in eradication efforts to the mark left behind this colour.

What and who makes these inks so formidable?

Mysore Paints & Varnish Ltd. (MPVL), a Karnataka government company since 1962, is the unsung hero behind India’s reliable and trusted indelible ink. They produce over 26.5 lakh vials for every election, ensuring the integrity of the democratic process.

Their ink, originally developed by the National Research Development Corporation, is now used in over 25 countries, from Canada to Mongolia and South Africa to the Maldives. It’s a testament to their commitment to strengthening democracy worldwide.

Did you know? Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd has supplied over 26.55 lakh vials of indelible ink, valued at approximately ₹55 crore, to various States and Union Territories for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The largest share of this supply is destined for Uttar Pradesh!

What gives indelible ink its legendary staying power?

The core ingredient of the ink is silver nitrate. This is a colourless compound that becomes visible when exposed to ultraviolet light like sunlight.

According to the United Nations Development programme, the quality of this indelible ink is directly linked to the concentration of silver nitrate, ideally around 20 percent. This powerful mixture ensures the ink’s durability, lasting up to 72 hours after application and resisting removal by soap, liquids, detergents, and other cleaning agents.

According to the government’s MyGov website, the ink also includes a solvent like alcohol, which helps it dry quickly once applied. The exact formulation, including the specific chemical composition and quantities of each ingredient, remains a closely guarded secret.