GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Magic in Mysore

It is 1932. In Mysore, Leela is trying to uncover the secret of Gandhiji’s movement and solve the mysteries around her. Will she succeed?

Published - August 05, 2024 11:17 am IST

Nimi Kurian
Nimi Kurian

Talk about ‘”hot off the press’” This book had barely left the publisher and this girl Anjali had it in her hand. You would think she’d be thrilled with it. But surprise! She wasn’t. I was skulking in the background while she threw a right hissy fit and flung the book at her door. The reason? She wanted a Barbie doll! Whhattt! I asked myself before I dived, caught the book mid-air, and snuck under the bed.

What can I say? A brilliant book, indeed. The story is set in Mysore in 1932 and takes you through the eventful few months from May to September. The story begins innocuously enough with a little girl sneaking back into the house. But with this introduction you immediately fall in love with her, because you know she is up to something.

The protagonist is Leela who is on the verge of finishing her primary school. She is eager for information about the man people call Gandhiji, about his talks and the freedom movement. But adults stop talking about it whenever she is there and it is exasperating for her. Her only source of information is her teacher Shivappa Meshtru. Through him she finds a thread and then, latching on tight, she manages to get closer to the mystery that is Gandhiji and learn more about the man and the movement.

It is after she makes her acquaintance with Malathi Akka that she gets to learn more about what the “movement” is about. Suddenly, without her even realising it, she becomes a part of it.

I love the way the author has brought in all the traditional Mysorean dishes like akki roti, huli, uppittu, dodpatretambuli and more. I don’t know what these are made of or how they taste but, when I read about Leela enjoying these dishes, my stomach rumbled loudly. Of course, Anjali set up a wail and everyone was in the room. Then I heard the familiar cry, “There’s a monster under my bed!” Adults never believe that there is monster under the bed, so they did a perfunctory look under the bed and gave the all clear.

Music too is subtly interwoven into the story, though that might seem obvious to you from the title. However, I thought it was a nice touch to mention musicians like Bangalore Nagarathnamma, M.S. Subbalakshmi, Mallikarjun Mansur and more. Also, for the uninitiated, there is an introduction to different bhajanes. Some of them were familiar as I had learnt them in school and, without realising it, I broke into song. I heard groaning and moaning and stopped immediately before yet another fiasco.

Leela is also flummoxed by the mysteries that surround her. Why has Ajji become so possessive about her vegetable patch? Or, why is Subba’s fingers always ink stained? Why has Appa sent her a magazine to read? Will she find answers to these questions?

Related Topics

Young World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.