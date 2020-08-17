Madras memoirs

From a quaint fishing village to a bustling metropolis, the evolution of Madras is as fascinating as the city itself.

1639: The British secure a grant from Damarla Venkatadri Nayaka, the chieftain of the area that is present-day Chennai, for getting a three-mile-long stretch of land for a new settlement. Foundation is laid for Fort St. George. The fort exists till date – it is the political and administrative centre of the government of Tamil Nadu.

1688: Madras City Municipal Corporation is inaugurated. In continuous existence till date, it is the second oldest such body in the world.

1786: The city’s first post office starts functioning at Fort St. George. In the initial years, it takes about 17 days for a letter from Madras to reach Bombay and 19 to reach Calcutta.

1884: Marina Beach road is built. What is today an iconic and scenic stretch was once just a strip of mud.

1910: Electric street lighting is introduced. Until then, only oil lights have been used.

1931: The first suburban electric train service is opened to the public, connecting Madras Beach and Tambaram. It is the beginning of what is today a complex and busy network.

1943: The city’s population crosses the one million mark.

1947: Indian national flag is hoisted over Fort. St. George. Post-independence, Madras becomes the capital of Madras State, which is later renamed as Tamil Nadu.

1976: The new (present) lighthouse is built. An iconic landmark, it is one of the few lighthouses in the world with an electric elevator.

1985: Arignar Anna Zoological Park moves to its current location in Vandalur. Commonly called “Vandalur Zoo”, it is generally said to attract around 20 lakh visitors per year.

1996: Madras is officially renamed as Chennai (derived from ‘Chennapatnam’).

2002: The Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT), the largest bus terminus in Asia, opens in Koyambedu.

2008: The six-lane, multi-level Kathipara flyover is inaugurated. A gateway into the city, it is the largest cloverleaf flyover in Asia.

2015: Chennai Metro starts functioning. It is the third-largest metro system in India after Delhi Metro and Hyderabad Metro.

2017: Thousands of people gather on the Marina Beach and other locations in the state in a largely peaceful protest against a ban on the traditional bull-taming sport of jallikattu.