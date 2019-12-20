Lost and found

One minute the lamb was there, and the next it was not! “I saw it a moment ago,” said Tara to her brother, who was helping her create the cattle stall. “It was here among the other animals,” she went on. “Where on earth could it have gone?”

Tarun, busy finding a suitable spot for a pair of pigeons on the rafters of the thatched roof, laid the birds aside. They looked under stools and chairs and all over the sofa. They even sifted through the glittering ornaments that would soon adorn the Christmas tree.

“Are you sure it was put away with all our other stuff last year?” said Tarun. “I mean, did it get left behind, when we were packing our Christmas decorations? If I remember correctly, I took down the bells, baubles, lights and tinsel, while you were in charge of everything not on the tree.”

Tara nodded. “I made sure every piece went safely into the box. You know how attached we are to them. They may not be expensive, but we’ve had them for years, and they are still so bright and beautiful.”

Disappointed

“Of course, we’ve had to hide the broken ear of one of the wise men by positioning him behind the others,” said Tarun, smiling. “Then there’s Bessie, our cute tailless cow.” He spoke lightly, but he was as upset as Tara that they could not locate the lamb.

A casual observer might not have understood the siblings’ feelings. Apart from Mary and Joseph, the wise men and shepherds, there were sheep and cows, besides three stately camels. The lamb was among the smaller pieces, even tinier than the infant Jesus, who was at the heart of the stable setting. Everything seemed complete, but Tara and Tarun were not satisfied.

“You remind me of the story in the Bible,” said their mother, who had been listening to the children. Jesus said that a shepherd left his flock of 99 sheep to search for the one that was lost. He meant that every one of us is precious. God does not want any of us out of His sight, anymore than you feel your Nativity scene is perfect without the lamb. If you look closely, you’ll see that your baby is curled up with the Baby in the manger. Appropriately enough, the lost lamb is seated beside the Lamb of God, who came to seek and save us.”