How to stay safe on the internet

The Internet is like a magical world with so much to learn and explore. From numerous educational resources, games, social platforms, it’s exciting to enter the virtual world.

With growing numbers of resources available, the Internet today is a preferred learning destination. But, always keep in mind you need to be smart, alert, strong, kind, brave, and most importantly cautious about your actions on the web.

If you are unaware of the risks associated, there is always a risk of getting exposed to adverse experiences. Therefore, it’s important for you to learn the basics of online safety and citizenship before you step into the online world. Here are some important tips for you...

1. In a world where information is easily shared at a click of the mouse, it’s important to be aware that people and situations online aren’t always as they seem. Don’t trust everything you see online. Be discerning between what’s real and fake.

2. Always keep personal details about family and friends private. Be alert when engaging with people online and don’t accept friend requests from strangers. Sometimes people can take on a false identity to trick you into sharing personal information.

3. It’s important that you ensure you have a strong and unique password. [email protected] le++ers wit# sYmb0ls & n^mb3rs 1ike Thi$. Make it memorable but avoid using personal information like names or birthdays. Use different passwords for multiple sites

4. Make smart choices and be mindful of what and with whom you share/exchange information. Online communication is like face-to-face communication; if it isn’t right to say, it isn’t right to post.

5. Speak up if you experience any inappropriate behaviour online. When in doubt, talk it out with someone you trust. Always report any instance of online bullying to a trusted adult including parents or teachers, friends, and relatives.

6. Offline and online worlds share many similarities. Being kind online creates a brighter and safer place for everyone on the Internet. Always treat others as you would like to be treated whether offline or online.

7. Stop the spread of harmful or untrue messages by not passing them on to others.

The writer is Director, Trust and Safety, Google India.