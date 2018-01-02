Lingard beauty helps United back to winning ways; DeRozan scores career-high 52 points

Basketball

DeRozan’s career-high propels Raptors past Bucks

DeMar DeRozan became only the third player from Toronto to score 50 or more points in a game as the Raptors went past Milwaukee Bucks 131-127 on New Year’s night.

DeRozan scored 52 points, including eight in overtime, to propel Raptors to victory.

Football

Lingard, Martial put United back on track

Anthony Martial opened the scoring and Jesse Lingard added a splendid second as Manchester United got back to winning ways after three consecutive draws with a comfortable 2-0 away win over Everton.

Liverpool left it late but won their game against Burnley 2-1, while pressure on Stoke City manager Mark Hughes intensified further following their latest defeat, this time against Newcastle.

Tennis

Muguruza retires with cramps

Top-seeded Garbine Muguruza retired because of leg cramps while leading in her opening round game against Aleksandra Krunic at the Brisbane International.