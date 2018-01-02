sports reel Children

Lingard beauty helps United back to winning ways; DeRozan scores career-high 52 points

Lingard sealed the win in the 81st, cutting in from the left wing and sending the ball fizzing over the goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to score his seventh league goal of the season.

Lingard sealed the win in the 81st, cutting in from the left wing and sending the ball fizzing over the goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to score his seventh league goal of the season.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events.

Basketball

DeRozan’s career-high propels Raptors past Bucks

DeMar DeRozan became only the third player from Toronto to score 50 or more points in a game as the Raptors went past Milwaukee Bucks 131-127 on New Year’s night.

DeRozan scored 52 points, including eight in overtime, to propel Raptors to victory.

Football

Lingard, Martial put United back on track

Anthony Martial opened the scoring and Jesse Lingard added a splendid second as Manchester United got back to winning ways after three consecutive draws with a comfortable 2-0 away win over Everton.

Liverpool left it late but won their game against Burnley 2-1, while pressure on Stoke City manager Mark Hughes intensified further following their latest defeat, this time against Newcastle.

Tennis

Muguruza retires with cramps

Top-seeded Garbine Muguruza retired because of leg cramps while leading in her opening round game against Aleksandra Krunic at the Brisbane International.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
In School
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 8:06:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/children/lingard-beauty-helps-united-back-to-winning-ways-derozan-scores-career-high-52-points/article22351884.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY