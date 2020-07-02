Like a champ

02 July 2020 10:30 IST

Maxi could never replace Sheena in Tej’s heart, for, Sheena had been his first best friend. But, was this the right time to make changes?

“I can’t do this,” muttered Tej as he stood on the steps and looked at Maxi, short for Maximus, the family’s new German Shepherd puppy. “Why are Mom and Dad so blind to what I feel?”

His mind went back to the many times Sheena had known what he was thinking and comforted him when he was upset.

Sheena just knew. And since he had not needed to express himself, he had not learnt how to do so. So, he couldn’t go to his parents now and say, “Why did you bring Maxi here? No one can take Sheena’s place!”

Because, there was no way he could talk about Sheena without losing his ability to speak.

So, he watched Maxi investigate their small front garden and wondered what Sheena had been like as a puppy.

Sheena had been fully grown when Tej was born and, according to Mom and Dad, she had decided from Day One that he belonged to her. She followed him everywhere and she let him do anything with her: even let him ride her like a horse!

“She’s a dog, she doesn’t understand, don’t try her patience,” Mom would say, as she tried to get Tej away from Sheena.

But it seemed that she did understand. Because she never retaliated.

Sheena’s unwavering affection for him made her patient and long suffering when he was small and then an excellent companion when he grew older.

Now, it was already three months since Sheena had died, but Tej would still wake up at night and reach out for her hoping that, by some miracle, her death had been a bad dream. But his hands would touch nothing but air and reality would strike.

‘Mom and Dad must have thought if they got another German Shepherd into the house, I would forget Sheena!’ Tej thought. ‘As if anyone else can take her place!’

In reality

Suddenly, Tej realised that the sound of Maxi’s activity was missing. He looked from side to side. Maxi was not in the front garden. “Maxi! Come here, boy!” he called, but there was no whine in reply.

Then, out of the corner of his eye, Tej saw movement on the road. It was Maxi! He must have squeezed through the gap in the bars of the gate and gone out to explore.

As Tej opened the gate to retrieve Maxi, a pack of dogs turned the corner and his heart stopped. What if they attacked Maxi?

Maxi moved forward and so did the three dogs.

They went down into a crouch and growled and Maxi seemed to realise that they had no friendly intentions. He froze and began to tremble — and then suddenly, a huge dog leapt out of nowhere and stood over Maxi and snarled at the advancing dogs.

They stopped in their tracks and whined. Maxi lost his cowering stance and stood up straight within the protective fortress of the big dog’s legs. He looked up at the dog and some kind of message seemed to pass between the two because Maxi turned and ran back and jumped into the safety of Tej’s outstretched arms.

Tej looked down at Maxi and, for a moment, he was confused. He did not recall opening his arms to the puppy. In fact, he had forgotten all about Maxi when the big dog had arrived — he had been reaching out for her, because even with her back to him he would have recognised Sheena anywhere.

He moved towards her in a half-trance as she held her ground against the three attackers. He squatted and put Maxi down and the puppy rubbed himself against Sheena’s legs. Tej didn’t notice that the three dogs had turned tail and fled. He was concentrating completely on Sheena in the circle of his arms.

And then he felt Maxi climbing onto his knee and, in the same moment, he realised that his arms were empty. Sheena was no longer there.

But he could feel her breath, he could hear her soft half-sigh, half-snort and, as Maxi stood on his thigh and reached up and licked one cheek, he felt Sheena do the same on the other cheek.

“Don’t go,” he whispered.

But Sheena was gone. And yet, she was still there. Telling him without words that she would watch over him. And Maxi.