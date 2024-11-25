Lighting up history

I am Liani the eagle. I fly around the world visiting festivals and delving into their history.

I was still getting over the trick-or-treating and recovering from overeating sweets and chocolates when I was rudely awakened by this chant:

Remember, Remember / The fifth of November/ Gunpowder, Treason and Plot /I see no reason /Why Gunpowder treason /Should ever be forgot.

It was November 5: Guy Fawkes Night! People had gathered in an open field with fireworks going off and bonfires being lit. It was going to be a grand night. Everyone had come prepared, with food and drink. It was also time to officially acknowledge that autumn had set in. This night is popularly known as Bonfire Night or Fireworks Night.

But, back to Guy Fawkes and the gunpowder plot. After talking to a couple of people I discovered that ‘Remember Remember’ was something that happened almost 400 years ago. It was a night of history, folklore and legend.

On the night of November 5, 1605, guards found 36 barrels of gunpowder hidden behind a pile of firewood in a storeroom beneath the Palace of Westminster. They also found a man who claimed his name was John Johnson and had fuses in his pockets. He was immediately arrested but it took many days of torture for him to confess.

Plans go awry

His real name was Guy Fawkes. Along with a few others, he wanted to spark a rebellion by blowing up the parliament and the people in it, including King James I and other nobles. On May 20, 1604, Robert Catesby, Thomas Winter, John Wright, Thomas Percy and Guy Fawkes got together to devise a plan. Guy Fawkes had been chosen to light the fuse. The idea was to blow up the Palace of Westminster during the opening of Parliament, killing everyone including the king and his heir, Prince Henry.

As luck would have it, the secret was leaked and the king got wind of it. He ordered a search of the palace and Guy Fawkes was caught. The other conspirators were also arrested. At the trial, they were found guilty and sentenced to a traitor’s death by ‘hanging, drawing and quartering’.

I wondered why a traitor would be remembered more than four centuries later. Then I found that the plot had not only become a national story but had led the passing of ‘An Act for a Public Thanksgiving to Almighty God every Year on the Fifth Day of November’ by the Parliament in January 1606. All churches in England were to hold a special service on November 5.

Today hardly anyone remembers Guy Fawkes. The celebration centres around bonfires and fireworks and marks the beginning of autumn.