Life in a fishbowl

Four frisky fish flounder furiously in the fish bowl,

As curious eyes peer in.

“Not fair, not fair,” cry the fish.

“Curious eyes peer at us through the fish bowl.”

Imagine how it would be to live such a life for everyone to see.

Well, that explains how the word fishbowl also came to mean a place, situation, or environment in which one has little or no privacy.

The role of a leader in an organisation or business is similar to that of a fish in a spherical glass fishbowl. The leader swims around his or her fishbowl. Meanwhile, the rest of the world views him or her through the fishbowl. As a leader in the proverbial fishbowl, his or her actions are always watched.

Politicians and celebrities live in a fishbowl. The smallest mistake or good deed committed can make it to the newspapers the next day.