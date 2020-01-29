Let’s take a moment

So, I learned something new this week! Ha! I know what you’re thinking: ‘Was Bug Boy abducted by aliens and did he have an out of body experience and is THAT how he learnt something new — actually learnt something?’ Well, if you’re thinking that, that means you’re either a) my Pesky Brother or b) you share a lot in common with my PB. If it’s a) then buzz off PB and if it’s b) then… well, I’m sorry for you.

So, the new thing I learned this week is that there’s something called Martyrs’ Day that is celebrated on January 30. Okay, celebrated is the wrong word. Observed would be more appropriate, because Martyrs’ Day is the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse. He assassinated Gandhiji at a place called Birla House in Delhi because he didn’t believe in Bapu’s ideas and plans for India. I can’t figure out why people don’t just try to talk things out instead of picking up a weapon. But then, that’s grownups for you: they’ll tell us kids to behave a certain way and then go ahead and do the exact opposite.

In remembrance

At first, I thought the whole idea was really — well, depressing. We usually remember birthdays, days of achievement and success. It was the first time I’d heard of a day that was for remembering when someone was killed. It just seemed so sad.

So, I decided that I should read up about Martyrs’ Day and the first thing I did was look up the meaning of the word martyr. A martyr is ‘a person who is killed because of their religious or other beliefs’. So, since Gandhiji was killed because of his political beliefs, he’s a martyr.

January 30 is called Shaheed Diwas in India and we don’t just remember Gandhiji, but also everyone who lost their life by fighting for India’s freedom, and all the soldiers who have died in service of the nation. We take two minutes of our time — which is not a lot considering how much we have to be thankful to these people for — and remember them. Wherever we are: at school, at work or at home, at 11 a.m. we stop what we’re doing and remember these heroes. And it’s not just in India; across the world, 27 countries have a Martyrs’ Day.

While I think it’s amazing that we have a day to honour people who have fought for what they believe in, I also think it’s super sad for the exact same reason: that sometimes people die because they believed in a particular idea or cause. I wish we didn’t have to have a Martyrs’ Day at all. That people learnt to accept opinions and ideas that don’t match their own.

If you ask me, I don’t think we should wait till we’re grown up to learn this, we should start today. Right now. I think that’s what Bapu would have wanted.