Lessons that matter

So many teachers in life... and not always in the way you think.

It’s Teachers’ Day, people! Now, I’m not a big fan of ‘days’ unless it’s Saturday, Sunday or my birthday. Plus, when I think of days like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Teachers’ Day — basically grownups’ days, it feels a little unfair. Like, aren’t all days pretty much their days, if you think about it?

Life coaches

If you’re a kid, the people who decide everything for you are your parents and your teachers. What you eat, when you wake up, how much homework you get, and how much time you spend on it, what’s left over for Fortnite when you go to bed, and how often you have to take a shower... (which is always more than you actually need to!)

But, I also realised that when we think of teachers, we somehow always think of the ones at school. And we should. But I also realised that there are so many other people (and non-people) who teach us each and every day of our lives. And there’s a lot we can learn from them too. Here are some other teachers I’ve learned from in my life:

The pesky brother: If you want to learn how to a) be the most annoying person in the world b) not share anything and get away with it, and c) snore loudly, he’s the person to go to. But mean digs aside, he’s really good at convincing people to do something and then making them think it’s their idea.

W the dog: There’s no one I know who is better at chilling out, being patient and not getting stressed out than W. Even when there’s an ultimate Nerf battle going on around him, W is in his cosy corner, chilling. Unless there’s a pigeon on the balcony, that is.

My friend V: You know how some people are nice to everyone, even to people they don’t like very much? V is like that and not in a gross, fake way, but in a nice polite way.

My classmate S: I don’t know anyone who is as super-organised as S. When we do projects together, she always plans what our team will do and assigns roles and responsibilities, but not in a bossy way. Just in a super-helpful way.

My grandparents: They’re the most patient people I know. They never get angry, are always ready to stay for five more minutes at the beach, and always ready to make me one more cheese dosa.

Okay, okay, the list is not complete without a big thank you to our teachers at school, at our sports coaching centres and at our hobby classes. THANK YOU! Even when we turn our cameras off, mute ourselves, chat with each other online and sneakily watch YouTube on another tab, you don’t give up on us. You keep teaching us. You keep giving us another chance. You still believe in us. And you’re still pretty scary even on Zoom. Now, that’s a skill I’d like to learn.