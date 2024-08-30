Lessons from the past for today’s students

Buddha

I taught ‘The Noble Eightfold Path’, all those years ago, under the Bodhi Tree. (1) Right View (2) Right Thought (3) Right Speech (4) Right Action (5) Right Livelihood (6) Right Effort (7) Right Mindfulness and (8) Right Concentration. But, today, I realised that I don’t have to sit under the Bodhi tree and speak. The Bodhi tree is in everyone’s hand; it’s called a mobile phone! Gautam Buddha, step aside, it’s the era of Google baba. Jokes apart, I hope children use it mindfully and imbibe the Eightfold Path.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

I like to think of myself as an academician and teacher first. When I became the second President of independent India, people wanted to celebrate my birthday by making it a National Holiday. But I insisted that, instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day. Teachers should be celebrated every day! When you grow up, I hope some of you become teachers. We need to have the best minds in the country inspiring youngsters to think independently. I spent my academic life studying Indian philosophy. Meeting children today, I wonder: are children thinking for themselves? Do they understand what it means to be Indian? To be truly tolerant of all religions?

Rukmini Devi Arundale

I have been featured in lists that tell me I’m one of top 100 people to have influenced India. That makes me happy because it means people take art seriously. I dedicated my life to revival of Indian classical dances. Meeting Russian ballet dancer Anna Pavlova was an “Aha” moment for me and I decided to start Kalakshetra, a centre for learning art. I wish I had Instagram reels in my time! Can you imagine the number of followers I would have had? I am already thinking of short videos to make; I have so many ideas! How do I say it like you kids? It would have been lit!

Confucius

I see many memes and quotes with my name attached to it. But beware! I have not said many of those lines. Do a fact check, kids! It is good to know that I am remembered so many years after my passing. After all, I used to be a teacher and philosopher around 500 BCE. I have always preached that learning should be a life-long process of self-improvement. Also, do you enjoy the moral science classes in your school? Fun fact: I was perhaps the first to start such classes in China. I started schools to teach moral traditions to the youth. Bear in mind: Education breeds confidence. Confidence breeds hope. Hope breeds peace. (Yes, this line, I did say back in the day). Keep learning and enjoying, kids!

Begum Zaffar Ali

I used to knock on doors and give speeches on the streets of Kashmir to push families to send their daughters to school to get an education. I strongly believed that only education could and would empower young girls. Today I am amazed to see girls excelling in all fields; be it education or sports! They are choosing jobs and careers based on their passions and interests and don’t think that being a girl is an impediment. How far we have come! But we have to keep progressing and fighting. The goal is that every girl around the world has access to education.

Rabindranath Tagore

I was the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. I wore many hats in my time: a poet, writer, painter, philosopher and social reformer, yet my role as a teacher and educator was the most satisfying. I started a residential school called Shantiniketan which was based on learning in a free and open environment. I look at schools today: all the children are worried only about marks! marks! marks! There is more to life than marks; remember, all learning will not happen within classrooms. Free your mind! Remember the lines: Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high...magical things can happen.

Maria Montessori

I know many of you reading this have studied in Montessori schools and it gives me great pleasure that my name is still associated with early education across the world. I always advocated ‘cosmic’ education – no! no! not space studies, though that would be fun too! I am talking about not just learning from books but directly from the natural environments. The more we connect with the Earth, the better it is for our Earth and eventually for us too. But, yes, for that you need to keep your mobile phone and television switched off. Only then will the mind truly open up!

Madan Mohan Malaviya

Do you know the little saying — Satyameva Jayate — on our National Emblem? Well, I am the person who first coined it! Pretty cool, right? I was an educator and journalist during the time of India’s Independence movement and I thoroughly enjoyed my job. I would love to be a teacher and hang out with all of you; I am sure you can teach me many things. You children are the bright sparks and our hope for a better future.