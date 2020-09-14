Learning for all

Rahul learns that not everyone has the same access to education that he does.

“Oh Bhola! Good to see you today. So, which standard are you studying in now?” Rahul asked, hardly looking away from his laptop screen.

“Fourth standard,” Bhola answered. His hesitation was palpable.

“Hmmm... you must also be having your online classes these days since schools are closed due to this Corona crisis,” said Rahul.

Chanda, who was mopping the floor, answered for Bhola, “Who can afford such a costly smartphone where he can see his teacher on the other side? And who will bear the cost for Internet to attend such classes?”

Rahul noticed Bhola, silently sitting in a corner with his head bent low. “I am sure there are cheap smartphones available in the market,” Rahul replied, trying to boost his spirits.

Expenses mount

“Rahul bhaiya, what you consider cheap is far beyond our means. That money will give our family food for a few months. I hardly make ends meet after working in four houses including yours. It is difficult to arrange for rent and food, and everything else gets consumed in his school fee,” Chanda could hardly control her tears before she started mopping the floor once again.

Suddenly, Rahul’s mom entered the room and offered Bhola a plate with few cookies and bananas. “Come on, Bhola, have something and then we can discuss your studies,” Mrs. Sharma consoled him.

“Why can’t you spend some of your free time teaching Bhola?” Mrs. Sharma asked Rahul.

“Yes, that should be fine,” replied Rahul, feeling important.

Helping hand

The next day, when Bhola returned with his mom, he looked happy.

Rahul started going through the textbooks and worked hard with Bhola for the next few days. But, he could not miss the obvious anxiety in Bhola’s eyes.

“If there is anything you want to share, please don’t hesitate, Bhola. Even if it is a complaint,” Rahul said, trying to be as friendly as possible.

“I hope you will not get annoyed,” said Bhola slowly.

“Oh! Not even a bit. You should think of me as your elder brother,” Rahul comforted him.

“You teach well and I am able to understand everything too. But, my friends told me that every 15 days there are tests. The answers are supposed to be sent to the teachers through WhatsApp,” Bhola’s words tumbled over each other.

“Oh! That means your studies will remain incomplete without a smartphone,” Rahul realised.

Bhola was in tears now, “Bhaiya, then my year at school will get wasted.”

Rahul immediately went to his mom, “Can’t we arrange for a smartphone for Bhola?”

“But smartphones don’t come cheap,” Mrs. Sharma replied.

“Then, I don’t need that wrist watch you had promised me for my birthday,” Rahul said, trying to sound reasonable.

“But you have been insisting that we get you that watch for many months,” she replied.

“If Bhola is unable to continue his year at school, then that watch will not give me any happiness. It will always remind me that a child had to abandon his education due to lack of money,” Rahul replied, feeling sad. He left the room with a heavy heart.

Illustration: Sreejith R. Kumar

A surprise

When Rahul’s dad returned from office, Rahul was teaching Bhola. Mr. Sharma handed Rahul a box wrapped in a glowing wrapper.

“What is this, Dad?” Rahul asked curiously.

“You can check for yourself,” Mr. Sharma replied.

Rahul immediately removed the packing and noticed a smartphone in a box.

“Is it for Bhola?” Rahul asked, with a gleam in his eyes. His father nodded.

“Hey Bhola, check out your new mobile,” Rahul said, as he unpacked the brand new mobile and handed it to him.

Rahul was expecting an ecstatic dance from Bhola; instead Bhola hugged him tightly and his tears soaked Rahul’s shirt.