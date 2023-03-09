  • Do chores around the house like cleaning, washing dishes, or taking out the trash. Ask your parents to set a price for each one.
  • Offer to babysit for family friends, neighbors, or relatives.
  • Offer dog-walking or pet-sitting services to people in your neighborhood.
  • Set up a lemonade stand in your neighborhood and sell lemonade, cookies, or other snacks.
  • If there are houses with gardens in the neighbourhood, offer to mow the lawn, weed the beds or even clean up the dry leaves.
  • Artistic youngsters can make handmade items like bracelets, keychains, or painted rocks and sell them.
  • If you’re good at a particular subject in school, offer tutoring services to your classmates or younger students.