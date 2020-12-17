Know the scientist: Carl Woese

17 December 2020 11:04 IST

Carl Woese (1928 - 2012) was an American microbiologist who discovered the third domain of life, archaea, which are a group of single-cell prokaryotic organisms. Until this discovery, the tree of life included only two domains, namely – eukaryotic (which include animals, plants and fungi) and the prokaryotes (all microscopic organisms).

Carl Woese was born in Syracuse, New York in 1928. Woese attended Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts. He received a bachelor's degree in mathematics and physics from Amherst College in 1950. Woese went on to pursue biophysics at Yale University and received a doctorate in 1953. After a few stints as a researcher, in 1964, he joined the microbiology faculty of the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign, where he focused on microscopic organisms, genomics, and molecular evolution.

Working with American microbiologist Ralph S. Wolfe, Woese found that prokaryotes comprised two distinctly different groups of organisms and should be divided into two categories: bacteria and archaea. In 1977, he published a paper that described how to use RNA from the ribosome, a cellular organelle, to identify and classify microbes. This technique, called molecular phylogeny, revolutionised the study of both microbiology and evolution. He proposed the idea that RNA was the precursor to life on Earth because of its ability to store genetic information.

In 1996, Woese and colleagues at the University of Illinois and the Institute for Genomic Research published the first complete genome structure of an archaeon. Based on this work, they concluded that the archaea are more closely related to humans than to bacteria.

In two papers that were published in 1998 and 2000, Woese proposed that various forms of life evolved independently from as many as several dozen ancestral pre-cells.

In 1992, Carl Woese won the Dutch Royal Academy of Science’s Leeuwenhoek Medal, the highest honour in microbiology and in 2000, the U.S. National Medal of Science.