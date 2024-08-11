What’s a frilled lizard?

Remember Dilophosaurus? The dinosaur in the first Jurassic Park movie which would unfurl its extendible neck frill and spit venom when intimidated? Well, in reality, there is no evidence that the dinosaur had the neck frill. But meet Australian frilled lizard, the closest you will ever get to watching something as bizarre as the Dilophosaurus’ defence strategy.

If this stunt fails, and the attacker doesn’t flinch, the lizard has another trick up its sleeve. It will quickly turn, and bolt, running on its hind legs, its legs flailing, yellow mouth wide open, and will not stop until it ambles up a tree for safety.

The frilled lizards or “frillnecks,” are members of the dragon family. It is a type of reptile found in Australia and New Guinea. Its size and colour vary from region to region. This creature spends a large part of its life on the trees. It is seen to descend to feed on lizards, small mammals, and ants.

These lizards can be classified into three different genetic groups. Their main predators include birds of prey, larger lizards, snakes, and so on. The lizard lives in the tropical and warm temperate forests and savanna woodlands of northern Australia. The eggs are laid in underground nests and hatchlings are independent, able to hunt as they emerge and adept at using the neck frill. The colour of the frill varies and is a result of carotenoids, which it acquires from the insect diet.

