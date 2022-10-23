Knock, Knock! Who’s there?

We were on a class excursion. We had been booked into a holiday home. and arrived to find the gate shut. Carol and I got off the bus, and, with great difficulty, pushed it open. The long winding tree-lined driveway was dark and cold. It was easy to forget the blue skies and bright sunshine. Suddenly, the trees fell away and we saw ahead of us the house, old and neglected. It wore the orange Flame Vine on its roof like a jaunty bonnet.

A small, wizened woman appeared.

“Oh, you are here already?” she said shrilly. Her grey hair was tied in a loose knot and her mouth showed signs of displeasure.

Ms. Mala, our teacher, said, “Yes …”

“Never mind,” said the woman cutting her off. “I am the cook, caretaker, gardener…everything. My name is Vani, but you won’t have to call me for anything. My work is done at 7.00 p.m. I go home. The rooms are upstairs. Go find it,” she finished brusquely.

That day we went on a trek, had a picnic lunch, and got back only when the sun was setting. Vani was cooking up a delicious meal, judging by the smells that came from the kitchen.

Mysterious warning

She set the table for us and said, “I will see you in the morning”; then in an undertone muttered, “maybe.” Namrata raised her eyebrows and asked, “Why?” Vani ignored her and continued, “And, don’t get out of your rooms. Ever.”

With Vani gone, the house was filled with cold, icy silence. Ominous and threatening. We felt watched but knew it could not be. Though the food was excellent, we didn’t linger.

We finished eating and hurried to our room. We got talking and, before we knew it, it was well past 11.00 p.m. We switched off the lights and snuggled into bed. The warmth of the quilt was welcome. The moon had risen and the trees in the driveway were silhouetted against the light. An owl hooted nearby. We dozed off.

Suddenly, we heard knocking further down the corridor. We sat up and Tabassum, half asleep, got out of bed and stumbled to the door. I shouted, “No! Tabassum, don’t!” That woke her up and, trembling, she came back to bed. We huddled together, our hearts pounding. The knocking progressed down the hall. It became louder. Then, everything went quiet. We heaved a sigh of relief and got back into bed.

Suddenly, the silence was shattered by a deafening thumping on our door. It was so loud and close that we screamed. It stopped. We heard shuffling, then a chuckle. A soft tapping began and the doorknob rattled. We held our breath.

Then, the banging began again, slowly increasing in sound and tempo until, at last, we felt our heads would burst. A loud clatter echoed in the corridor and, in that instant, a window flew open. We heard the chuckle again. We heard soft scraping noises as it felt its way around the wooden door frame.

The moon went behind a cloud and everything went dark. The owl hooted again.

Scary encounter

“Shut the window,” whispered Asha. Namrata and I got up. I put out my hand to pull the window shut when something cold and clammy caught my hand. Namrata and I screamed. The others came and held me tight, pulling me away. Suddenly, my hand was free and we fell in a heap.

“What was it?” asked Jaya.

“I don’t know,” I said.

“Something black and, when it turned, I saw a white face with its mouth open in an insane smile…” said Namrata, shivering.

Dawn was breaking. A quiet fell upon the house. We dozed off and awoke with the sun on our faces.

“What happened last night?” asked Carol.

“Whatever it was, it frightened us,” said Asha.

There was a knocking and we screamed in terror.

“Girls, it’s me,” said Ms. Mala. “Open the door.” When we did, she said, ““I’m glad you are all safe. Pack your bags. We getting out of here.”

We looked at each other. So we didn’t dream up the whole thing. As we were leaving Vani said, “Night is the time when restless souls roam.”

“You bet,” we said, as we drove out of the broken down gate we had pushed open yesterday. I turned to catch one last glimpse of the place and I saw the gate being closed, slowly and deliberately.