Kidnapped!

Many million years ago, Tethys was a sea that lay between two large supercontinents. When they collided, the waters of the sea spilled over and its bed folded up to form the tall Himalayan mountains.

Somewhere in these mountains once formed the most beautiful kyanite gemstone called Tethys Blue. This magical stone touched the lives of those pure at heart but it was meant only for the Chosen One, the spiritual leader of the Himalayan people.

Was Rigzin, a little Tibetan boy, really the Chosen One?

Read about the adventures of Rigzin in the Himalayas as narrated by a Sherpa to a yeti who wouldn’t let him go, as he loved to listen to stories just as children do.

In the yellow light of his torchlight, Sherpa Snoregay took off his boots, slid off his parka and quickly crawled into his sleeping bag. He was looking forward to summit Mount Everest all by himself. It was going to be a peaceful and a spiritual experience for him — at least that was what he thought it would be. He fell asleep right away and soon let out terrifyingly loud snores that caused his tent to shake and a few pebbles to roll down the sides of the cliff into a deep gorge. What was worse was that it echoed and re-echoed a few times in the Himalayas. It attracted the attention of someone who lived there!

A big hairy arm reached inside the Sherpa’s tent and pulled him out, sleeping bag and all. The owner of the arm threw the man over its shoulder, and walked along the high ridges and across narrow passes and over big boulders with ease. When Snoregay opened his eyes, the world was upside down. He let out a blood-curdling scream. What was happening to him?

“Grr... keep quiet man!” growled the beast that was carrying the Sherpa to its cave. Confused and in a bit of a panic, Snoregay closed his eyes and prayed. He opened his eyes only when he was dropped with a thud on the floor of a dark and smelly cave. In the moonlight, reflected from the snowcapped mountains around, he saw an apelike beast over seven-foot tall. It stood at the cave entrance looking at him with its large honey-brown eyes. “Don’t panic, Snoregay,” he told himself. Aloud he said, “What are you — a bear, an ape or a man? What do they call you?”

Meeting place

“Bah, me no man. I eat man! They call me Migoi.”

The Sherpa sat up in alarm. “You mean you are a yeti? Are you real? Every cryptozoologist is looking for you, you know!”

“And I, a Migoi, looking for them for a meal. Haha,” said the beast.

The Sherpa took a deep breath. He had to think of a way to save himself. Maybe, he could try the same trick that Scheherazade played on the sultan in One Thousand and One Arabian Nights.

“Migoi, I have a wonderful idea. I will make you some tea. While we sip on it, I will tell you a wonderful story. You can eat me after I have finished it. Is that a deal?”

The Yeti scratched its head. It looked doubtful. “Good story? Me hungry. Better be short and sweet,” it said firmly.

The yeti carried the Sherpa back to his camp site. In a big pot of hot water, Snoregay added a big chunk of yak butter, a few tablespoons of tea leaves and some salt. He churned it until they blended well together.

“Smells bad! What is it?” said the beast, as it stood watching him.

“We call it su cha but some others call it gur-gur tea. Frankly, I think it smells better than you do! It is drunk by people in the Himalayas. It provides warmth, energy and salts. It gets its name from the gur-gur sound made when it is churned. Here is your can of tea. Drink it and don’t eat the can!

“Now I am going to tell you a long, long story of an egg-shaped, transparent, sparkling inky blue Kyanite crystal that had both magical and spiritual powers. It was so beautiful that all who saw it wanted to own it. It passed on from one person to another but it was destined for the chosen one — a young boy who was to be the spiritual head of the people of the Himalayas...”

“Make it a short story! I hungry.”

Word Power

Cryptozoologist: Cryptozoology is a pseudo-science that tries to prove the existence of entities from folklore, such as Bigfoot or chupacabras, and undetected animals otherwise considered extinct, such as dinosaurs. Cryptozoologistsrefer to these entities as cryptids.

Kyanite: This is typically, a blue silicate mineral, commonly found in aluminium- rich metamorphic pegmatites and/or sedimentary rock.