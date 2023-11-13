HamberMenu
Just say no

Ten rules that shouldn’t apply to me. What would I change to break free?

November 13, 2023 06:57 am | Updated 06:57 am IST

Aksharaasree R.

In a world where imagination knows no bounds, I often find myself dreaming about a world where rules could be rewritten. If I had the power to make these changes, here are 10 rules that shouldn’t apply to me, and the way I’d have them instead.

1. No Sweets Before Dinner:  Let’s face it, waiting for dessert after dinner feels like a lifetime. I’d change it to “Sweets Anytime,” because life’s too short to wait for a sugar rush.

2. Bedtime at 9.00 p.m.:  Sleep is essential, but what if dreams were the real adventure? I’d have “Bedtime: Whenever the Night Sky Beckons,” because stargazing and storytelling under the stars should be an option.

3. School on Weekends: Weekends should be for fun, not fractions. I’d propose “School-Free Saturdays” for outdoor exploration and “Sunday Funday” to learn through exciting activities.

4. Limited Screen Time: Instead of restricting screen time, let’s have “Screen Time for Learning and Fun.” Educational apps and creative content would make learning a blast. 

5. Vegetables at Every Meal:  Veggies are great, but I’d opt for “Veggies as an Option.” Kids should choose their plate, with a side of broccoli or maybe some extra fries.

6. No Pets in the House:  Animals make life more calm and magical. I’d say “Pets Welcome Inside”, so that my furry friends could be with me all the time.

7. Homework on Holidays: Holidays should be homework-free zones. “Homework? Only on School Days” would give us the break we truly deserve.

8. No Jumping on the Bed: Bouncing on the bed is pure joy. I’d switch it to “Jump on the Bed Safely,” because laughter is the best medicine.

9. Always Clean Your Room: Instead of “Clean Your Room Daily,” I’d go for “Clean Your Room Weekly.” A little mess can spark creativity, after all.

10. No Talking Back: Respect is vital, but so is expressing ourselves. “Talk Back Respectfully” would encourage open communication and understanding.

In this world where rules are rewritten, life becomes a thrilling adventure where imagination knows no bounds. As a 14-year-old with dreams that stretch beyond the horizon, I believe in a world where rules bend to make room for creativity, freedom, and the pursuit of happiness. Because if wishes were horses, I’d ride them into a world where rules are made to inspire, not stifle, the spirit of youth.

The writer is a student of Std, VIII, Seventh Day Adventist English High School, Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Comments

