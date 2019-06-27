Just a touch of colour

Picture books are fun and they take you on a wonderful journey through their lines, strokes and colours. Here are five books that are sure to keep you hooked till the very end: A fish and an ant that want to fly, Koki’s adventures in her grandmother’s garden, playing house-house with kids who have never known a home, and a visual autobiography of an artist. Colourful pictures that will catch your eye and create an impatience in you to turn the page to read more.
The stories are brief, structured in simple language with an engaging storyline.
Book: Sera Learns to Fly
Author: Vinitha
Publisher: Katha Books
Price: Rs. 175
Book: Dotted Lines
Author: Debjani Mukherjee
Publisher: Katha Books
Price: Rs. 195
Book: A Home of Our Own
Author: Meghaa Agarwal
Publisher: Tulika
Price: Rs. 175
Book: Koki’s Song
Author: Ruskin Bond
Publisher: HarperCollins
Price: Rs. 250
Book: Fly, Little Fish!
Author: Lavanya Karthik
Publisher: Karadi Tales
Price: Rs. 399
