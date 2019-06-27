Just a touch of colour

Bookworm Children

Look at and read these entertaining stories.

Picture books are fun and they take you on a wonderful journey through their lines, strokes and colours. Here are five books that are sure to keep you hooked till the very end: A fish and an ant that want to fly, Koki’s adventures in her grandmother’s garden, playing house-house with kids who have never known a home, and a visual autobiography of an artist. Colourful pictures that will catch your eye and create an impatience in you to turn the page to read more.

The stories are brief, structured in simple language with an engaging storyline.

Book: Sera Learns to Fly

Author: Vinitha

Publisher: Katha Books

Price: Rs. 175

Book: Dotted Lines

Author: Debjani Mukherjee

Publisher: Katha Books

Price: Rs. 195

Book: A Home of Our Own

Author: Meghaa Agarwal

Publisher: Tulika

Price: Rs. 175

Book: Koki’s Song

Author: Ruskin Bond

Publisher: HarperCollins

Price: Rs. 250

Book: Fly, Little Fish!

Author: Lavanya Karthik

Publisher: Karadi Tales

Price: Rs. 399

