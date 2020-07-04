July in the spotlight

04 July 2020 20:26 IST

The nights will slowly get longer again, bringing the first dark skies of summer. This month’s high point will be seeing Saturn.

July is definitely a happening month for celestial events. This month treat yourself to a lunar eclipse, a comet and an asteroid, four close approaches with visible planets, and three meteor showers! The July night sky will be full of wonders, and hopefully clear of clouds.

Watch the rings

July will be a big month for Saturn, starting around July 9, when Saturn will be in opposition to the sun. It will be visible in the evening instead.

Advertising

Advertising

Moon and Mars

This month, the moon and Mars make a close approach. On the night of July 11, the moon will pass very close to Mars in the sky. While brightly illuminated, you should still be able to spot rusty-orange Mars near the moon.

Asteroid 2 Pallas and Pluto at Opposition

The night of July 15 is a great time to bring out your telescope, as two objects will be at opposition. The first is asteroid 2 Pallas, which is the third-largest asteroid in the asteroid belt. Pluto will also be at opposition on July 15, at a closest point to Earth on its 248-year orbit. It will be in the southeastern sky, closer to Jupiter and Saturn.

Mercury reaches its highest point

Several times through the year, Mercury appears high enough above the horizon before or after the sun. Around July 24, Mercury will reach its highest point in the morning sky. To spot it, you’ll need a clear, unobstructed view of the eastern horizon.

Jupiter at Opposition

The giant planet will be closest to Earth, brighter than any other time of the year and visible all night long. With a medium-sized telescope, you should be able to see some of the details in Jupiter’s cloud bands. A good pair of binoculars should allow you to see Jupiter’s four largest moons, appearing as bright dots on either side of the planet.

Piscis Austrinid Meteor Shower

The first in a trio of meteor showers this month, the Piscis Austrinid meteor shower will peak on the night of July 28 and can be seen lower in the southeastern sky of the southern hemisphere. To spot the meteors, you’ll need to stay up late: the peak is expected to occur around 3 a.m. The maximum rate of meteors you can expect to see will be about five per hour.