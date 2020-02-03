Josh’s Nightmare

“I’m so sleepy,” nine-year-old Josh said, stifling a yawn. Closing the story book he was reading, he kept it on the dresser and snuggled under the bed covers, completely forgetting his promise to his mother that he would never sleep without brushing his teeth.

In his sleep he saw himself in a strange place. He was being chased by fairies holding tubes of toothpastes and tooth brushes.

He ran and ran until he left the fairies far behind. Panting heavily, he stopped for a moment, staring at the distant sky, thick black smoke was curling out of a chimney. He slowly crept towards the house.

“Don’t go near that house,” a small girl in white clothes, appeared beside him, taking him by surprise.

“Why?” Josh asked.

“That is Bacteria Bungalow,” the girl pointed to the poky little house. “It is owned by witch Tricky Tartar and her husband the wizard Painful Plaque. They live here with their children Germs.”

“Oh no,” Josh said, moving back.

Over the years

“Earlier that house was spotlessly white, but the witch and wizard forcefully occupied the house and now due to their dirty deeds, it is covered with black stains. It’s doors and windows have crevices and cavities in them and its walls are stained by dark marks,” the girl explained.

As Josh looked closely at the house, he realized that the girl was right, there were just one or two small white patches on the exterior of the black bungalow, revealing the fact that the bungalow had been white earlier.

“Hide behind that tree,” the girl dragged Josh behind a tall tree, as a witch and a wizard dressed in black robes, wearing long black peaked caps, emerged out of the house. Lighting a bonfire, they danced around it.

“They always celebrate when they claim a new victim. Somebody’s tooth must have got infected with germs,” the girl said.

Josh clapped his hand to his mouth, hoping fervently that the witch and wizard weren’t celebrating his tooth getting infected.

“I was feeling lazy to brush tonight before sleeping,” he said to the small girl.

“Oh no,” the girl looked at him in dismay.

Soon the witch and wizard were joined by many other witches and wizards all dressed in black. Many baby wizards and witches, dressed in black T-shirts and black Bermudas also joined them.

The witch Tricky Tartar had climbed onto a stool and was saying in her loud and booming voice, while waving her broom in the air - “Witches, wizards and Germs, lend me thy pointed ears. I swear upon your bad breath, upon your decaying teeth, that I will infect every person who forgets to brush their teeth.”

Josh started crying.

“Right now my Foul Factory is currently making small, twin-forked spears which will make our work of infecting the human teeth much easier,” Tricky Tartar said.

“Yay,” the baby witches and wizards danced. “Mama is super.”

“We will make Bacteria Bungalow strong,” Tricky Tartar said.

“What can I do so that Bacteria Bungalow disappears from the world and the witches and wizards and germs have no home to plan their attacks on our teeth?” Josh asked the small girl.

“First you must destroy the baby witches and wizards called Germs by brushing your teeth well and gargling after every meal. Once the germs are destroyed, Tricky Tartar and Painful Plaque won’t be able to harm you. And don’t forget to eat healthy food that doesn’t harm the teeth.”

“That’s easy peasy,” Josh smiled. “I’ll never forget to brush my teeth at night, no matter how tired I am. I promise that every time I eat chocolate and junk food, I’ll be extra careful and I’ll also tell all my friends to brush their teeth twice a day and eat healthy food.”

“If you all do that, then soon Bacteria Bungalow will disappear from the world,” the girl smiled, revealing pearly white teeth.