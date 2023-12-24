John Lawrence, a pioneer in nuclear medicine

December 24, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST

Do you have a sibling? Even if you do not have your own sister or brother, you will surely have a cousin whom you are close with. And regardless of how much you enjoy each other’s company, there is bound to be some sibling rivalry too.

Sibling rivalry corresponds to a type of competition or friction among siblings, who tend to spend more time together, than they do with parents or adults. While sibling rivalry is more pronounced in most cases during childhood, it isn’t to say that there isn’t competition in adulthood.

When it comes to high-achieving siblings, there are chances that one of them dwarf in comparison to the other, even though their work might merit a lot of attention when seen alone. This is the case with the Lawrence brothers. While Ernest Lawrence went on to win the Nobel Prize in Physics for his invention of the cyclotron and hence is immensely popular, his sibling John, who is a pioneer in nuclear medicine himself, is not that well known.

Academic bent

Born two years apart (August 1901 and January 1904) in Canton, U.S., John was the younger of the two brothers. They were born into a family that placed a lot of importance in academics and there were plenty of teachers within the family. Their parents were teachers themselves, with their mother teaching mathematics and their father teaching Latin.

By 1926, John had received his B.S. in Chemistry from the University of South Dakota. He studied with neurosurgeon Harvey Cushing at the Harvard Medical School and graduated in 1930, going on to become an instructor in medicine at Yale University, while studying the response of radiation on the pituitary gland.

Ernest invites John

It was in 1935 that Ernest invited his brother John to join him at the University of California, Berkeley, after recognising the medical potential of nuclear isotopes. John began to study the biochemical and medical effects of the mysterious new products of the cyclotron.

Excited at the prospect of medical uses of these isotopes and radiation beams, John joined the University of California in 1936 to create and head a research laboratory in Berkeley, founding a programme that later evolved into the Donner Laboratory, often quoted as the birthplace of nuclear medicine.

It was during this time that John and his team began treating a 28-year-old leukaemia patient. It is believed that on December 24, 1936, they administered to this patient a radioactive isotope of phosphorus-32 produced in one of Ernest’s cyclotrons. This was the first time a radioactive isotope had been used in the treatment of a human disease, thereby marking the dawn of nuclear medicine.

In addition to using phosphorus-32 to treat leukaemia, John and his team also used iodine-131 to study thyroid glands. They investigated the possibility of a neutron beam as a treatment for tumours and the lab helped produce many radioactive isotopes – including technetium-99, carbon-14, fluorine-18 and thallium-201 – that became common in nuclear medicine. The tracers produced from isotopes were not only used therapeutically, but also used diagnostically.

Critical tool now

Even though early radiotherapy was far from being effective, it did herald modern nuclear medicine. This medical speciality that involves the application of radioactive substances in diagnosis and treatment has since then come a long way and is now a critical tool in a radiologist’s arsenal.

As for John, he studied high-altitude physiology during World War II to help fighter pilots whose cabins weren’t pressurised. He got back to radioactive materials following the war effort. He was part of the U.S.’ delegation to the Geneva conference on peaceful uses of the atom in 1955.

He stayed with the Donner Laboratory throughout, retiring as director in 1970. He spent another 13 years after that as a Regent at the University of California. He died aged 87 in 1991, following complications from a stroke he suffered a couple of weeks earlier.