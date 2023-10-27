Jamuns and red sanders

October 27, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

“Aditi, let’s do something exciting today... the holidays are so boring. There’s no one to play with at Meera masi’s place,” grumbled 10-year-old Raghu to his 12-year-old sister. Though the fear of COVID-19 had reduced, they could meet only a few friends. “Let’s see if there are any jamuns at the old dilapidated bungalow; so many fall on the road.” Aditi agreed so that Raghu wouldn’t trouble her. When they reached, the area was quiet. They peered through the gate’s discoloured bars; the grounds were deserted.

Fruity welcome

A few purple-black jamuns lay on the road but bigger and juicier ones lay on the long grass. The summer rains had ensured the grass was green and thick. The leafy tree showed an abundance of jamuns, and looked easy to climb. They ran to the gate with the same unspoken thought in their minds. Giving a high five, they grinned at each other.

They quietly pushed the gate but it was bolted. In a trice, both Raghu and Aditi clambered over it avoiding the spikes. Curiosity got the better of them and they went right up to the house, peering inside. It was dusty and old with broken tiles, cracked panes and cobwebs everywhere. They felt the guilty thrill of doing something they knew would be forbidden. As Aditi said, no one had said they could not go there but if they asked, the answer would be NO.

They ran to the jamun tree and climbed up to pluck and eat the fruit. Finally, satisfied, they jumped down, their mouths stained purple by the juice. Raghu stuffed his pockets with the fruit from the ground. “Let’s walk right around, and then we’ll go home,” said Aditi.

Trapped

When they ran behind the house, they got the shock of their lives. A truck stood there there with logs being unloaded by two men into a store room. Scared, Aditi and Raghu quietly ran back. As they turned the corner, they stood transfixed with fear. Another man was strolling towards the gate. They could not escape unseen. Afraid, Aditi ran back and peeped at the men unloading. They looked jovial. Maybe they could just tell them the truth? The silence was shattered as a mobile rang loudly.

The man who answered it turned to the other man and said, “Hurry up. We have to unload and hide all the wood. The police are watching the toll booths. We have to leave. Change the number plate. The truck shouldn’t be seen here.” Then he yelled, “Anna!”

Aditi was petrified. These were dangerous people. How were they to get out. Again, the man with the mobile called, “Anna, come here at once. Call from the boss.”

Quick as lightning, Aditi dragged Raghu around the corner and went to the jamun tree. “Hurry, Raghu,” she pushed him up and climbed behind him, thankful for the gnarled footholds on the tree trunk. Finally they reached the wall and stood on it, relieved that the trees around hid them. They jumped down and sped home, thankful that they were safe.

The finale

When they got home, they told an astonished Meera masi what had happened. She knew what it was about. “These are smugglers who smuggle red sandalwood or red sanders. It is rare and in great demand abroad; so extremely valuable. Its export is restricted by the government, as it is now an endangered species of flora and grows only in a few places. There is rampant illegal cutting and smuggling to supply international demand. We must tell the police.” And she swung into action.

The next day, their aunt got a call. The police had caught the gang with logs worth ₹10 crore. The men also turned in their boss, who had been nabbed by the police.

“Jamuns and red sanders!” grinned Aditi. “And adventure,” yelled a gleeful Raghu.