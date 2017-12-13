sports reel Children

James stars in Cavs’ win; Chelsea bounce back with strong performance

LeBron James always takes pride in being efficient. His numbers on Tuesday night were several steps beyond that.

LeBron James always takes pride in being efficient. His numbers on Tuesday night were several steps beyond that.   | Photo Credit: AP

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events.

Basketball

James scores 25 and has 17 assists in Cavs victory

LeBron James tied a career-high 17 assists on his way to 25 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers registered their 15th victory in 16 games in their 123-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Elsewhere, Kawhi Leonard made his long-awaited return from a thigh muscle injury after missing the first 27 games of the season. Leonard’s return, however, didn’t finish in victory as the San Antonio Spurs went down 95-89 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Football

Chelsea rebound with 3-1 victory

Defending champions Chelsea bounced back from their 1-0 loss at the weekend with a thumping 3-1 victory against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday. Burnley, meanwhile, continued their strong showing this season with a 1-0 win over Stoke City that puts them fourth place in the table ahead of Wednesday’s fixtures.

In Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund finally ended their win-less streak with a 2-0 victory in Peter Stoeger's first game in charge.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
In School
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 12:26:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/children/james-stars-in-cavs-win-chelsea-bounce-back-with-strong-performance/article21572559.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY