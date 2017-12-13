James stars in Cavs’ win; Chelsea bounce back with strong performance

Basketball

James scores 25 and has 17 assists in Cavs victory

LeBron James tied a career-high 17 assists on his way to 25 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers registered their 15th victory in 16 games in their 123-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Elsewhere, Kawhi Leonard made his long-awaited return from a thigh muscle injury after missing the first 27 games of the season. Leonard’s return, however, didn’t finish in victory as the San Antonio Spurs went down 95-89 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Football

Chelsea rebound with 3-1 victory

Defending champions Chelsea bounced back from their 1-0 loss at the weekend with a thumping 3-1 victory against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday. Burnley, meanwhile, continued their strong showing this season with a 1-0 win over Stoke City that puts them fourth place in the table ahead of Wednesday’s fixtures.

In Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund finally ended their win-less streak with a 2-0 victory in Peter Stoeger's first game in charge.