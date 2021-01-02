Bookworm Children

It’s electrifying!

Meet The Bijlees by NTPC, brought out in association with Amar Chitra Katha and published in Hindi and English, is an extensive guide about electricity. NTPC Ltd is using the comic book to explain how electricity is generated and the importance of using the resource judiciously.

As a conversation between siblings Tanu and Manu, whose parents are associated with the power industry, the book talks about how electricity is transmitted from power plants to grids and, finally, to households. Apart from the importance of electricity in our everyday lives, it sheds light on non-renewable sources of energy such as coal, oil and gas that are limited in quantity and highlights the skewed supply-demand ratio.

Book: Meet the Bijlees by NTPC

Publisher: Amar Chitra Katha

Download link: https://www.ntpc.co.in/e-book

