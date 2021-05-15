It’s all about navigation

Accompany Nima, Sangpo and Tsering to their home in the Himalayan village, or join the African Children’s Choir and visit America. Or, better still would you like some Tom Yum? These documentaries will take you on unforgettable journeys...

An fun part of travel is being able to enjoy different cuisines. And that is why this documentary is ideal. It starts in Asia, with Thailand offering its famous Tom Yum and Thai Curry; while, in Japan, of course, it is Sashimi. On to Delhi and your guess is right — potato chaat it is, with seekh kebab and chole bhature following close. From Asia to Latin America, for a taste of tortolla de papas in Argentina, tamales in Colombia, and more exotic dishes along the way. You get to see the more popular places, the carts, the stalls and the markets. This is a chance to immerse yourself in the sounds and sights, and pretend you are there.

This is a four-part BBC television series presented by British comedian and travel presenter Michael Palin, who travels around the vast Sahara, and the journey includes Gibraltar, Morocco, Western Sahara, Algeria and Ceuta, Spain. Palin rides a camel, plays football with the youth in Morocco, visits a public bath, travels over the Atlas Mountains and through the Marrakesh plains, as he brings to life the miles of emptiness and the endless sand dunes, unravelling its many mysteries.

This documentary follows three children from the slums of Uganda, who have been selected to tour the world with the African Children’s Choir. Angel, Moses and Nina realise the opportunity that has been handed to them. They know that this is a chance to secure their future and change the course of their lives through their singing. The 20-member choir spent 18 months on the road in the U.S., with stops in Canada and the U.K.

I Am Eleven (2011)

Though not a travel documentary, it does take you across 15 countries. This Australian film explores the lives of 11 year olds in different environments. The countries include Thailand, England, India, France, Australia. Sweden, Morocco, Japan and the Czech Republic. The children talk about what is important to them and what is not. You get a peek into their lives and an understanding of the life they live dictated by their circumstances.

Brook Silva-Braga left his job with the American TV network HBO to travel the world. He had five pounds of clothes and 30 pounds of video equipment. In one year, he travelled through 26 countries and four continents. From the U.S., he made his way to Australia and then on to Southeast Asia and South America. Along the way, he made friends, and was introduced to a new way of life. In this documentary, you get to see the world through the eyes of a backpacker.

The documentary stars Nima Gurung, Sangpo Lama, Tsering Deki Lama, and Jeewan Mahatara in lead roles. Children from the Himalayan villages are sent away to school in Kathmandu. They spend more than 10 years away from their parents and return home after completing schooling. The journey is long, tiring, and at times dangerous. They traverse streams, climb narrow paths, and walk for miles through the snow. Back in their village, their parents and relatives are eagerly awaiting their arrival. The countryside is breathtakingly beautiful.