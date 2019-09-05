Unlearn, unschool

“Think about the quadratic equations or organic chemistry you’ve learnt in high school. Barely any of us have used it in our daily lives, unless you’re an engineer or a scientist. Even then you rely more on what you’ve learnt in college,” remarks American researcher and scholar Peter Gray, from Alliance of Self Directed Education. As president of the US non-profit, he is here in Chennai to dissociate the idea of education with traditional schooling, through a talk at The Learning community at Quest, Palavakkam.

“Education is broadly defined as everything that a person learns, which helps them live a satisfying, meaningful and productive life,” he says, “And for children, these learning experiences are naturally self-directed.” Noting how children are inherently curious, looking for information and answers about what they see, and playful: be it in terms of physical or mental skills (language skills, building things, and more), he believes that left to their own devices, they can choose what topic interests them.

“The idea of self-directed education is that you remove the idea of a curriculum, and let the children decide their own path, and learn through their day-to-day activities,” he says. “The role of adults —parents and teachers — here, would be to create a space for children that allows for this.”

Explaining how the Quest applied to become a part of this alliance of self-directed education centres, founder Srikanth Chandrasekaran adds, “We want to remove the concept of something being extra curricular. Theatre, football, whatever a child wants to learn, we want to be the facilitators for that, and direct them to the appropriate trainers. Each child will have a mentor, who through frequent conversations with him or her, will understand whether they are satisfied. In this way, learning happens across spaces, and not just under one roof,” he says.

Peter Gray himself started analysing the effects of schooling after his son was enrolled to the The Sudbury Valley School in Massachusetts, that believed in the concept of self-directed learning. “I was initially skeptical of it, but then I conducted a study of how the graduates and alumni of the school were doing,” he says. A research professor of Psychology at Boston College, Peter further went on to author a book, Free to Learn, which talks about the importance of unstructured play in learning.

“In a traditional school setting, one of the first things a child learns is that it is not his questions that count, but the questions that the textbook or teacher asks,” he says, “Everybody is supposed to be curious of the same thing at the same time, which is often not the case.” Moreover, he observed that the use of reward and punishment, lead to stress and anxiety about performance. “Children are naturally social. Without age-barriers, older and younger children help each other learn and develop skills. But in a school setting, that would be viewed as cheating!” he adds.

However, there is one major worry: given that most of the mainstream jobs and colleges in India still require board exam certificates, how successful would a programme that denies schooling be? “Which is why we want to speak to young parents and educators from now on. Fifteen years down the line, you don’t know what the education scene will look like. The change has already begun,” says Srikanth.

The talk will be held at The Learning Community at Quest, Palavakkam, on September 7, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Tickets available at www.questcommunity.in