Inspiring lives

The lessons one learns are not always in the classroom. Here are four well-known names who have something to teach us all.

The lessons one learns are not always in the classroom. Here are four well-known names who have something to teach us all.

Sam Manekshaw: Courage of one’s convictions

This means to follow through with any decision one makes despite obstacles or setbacks. Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was a man who had the courage of his convictions. During the Indo-Pak War of 1971, Manekshaw told the then Prime Minister of India that he could guarantee a victory only if he was assured of no interference and given the permission to handle the conflict on his terms. The Prime Minister agreed and Manekshaw’s strategy isolated the Pakistani forces and led to the capture of all major positions. Once he was convinced about something, Manekshaw followed it up courageously.

Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Bachendri Pal: Put your fears aside

The only way to kill fear is by doing the things we fear the most. Fear is not absent in courageous people; they have triumphed over it. Take the example of mountaineer Bachendri Pal. During Everest84, India’s fourth expedition to Mount Everest, after her group had begun its ascent, the camp was hit by a massive avalanche at the Lhotse glacier. The team was enveloped in a freezing mass of snow that buried their tents and left many injured. Despite being afraid, Bachendri Pal chose to continue the ascent with the remaining members and created history as the first Indian woman to summit the peak.

Nandalal Bose pioneered the Modern Art Movement in India. | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Nandalal Bose: Find your groove

Lucky are those who find their groove the first time they do something. Nandalal Bose, also known as the Artist Laureate of India, pioneered the Modern Art Movement in the country. The art scene in the country was heavily imbued with the styles of western artists and Bose, with his paintings of rural scenes marked by clear lines and bold figures and unique colour palette, gave it a new direction. He joined Kala Bhavan as a teacher in 1920 and later served as the principal. The Indian Government declared Bose’s paintings as art treasures.

Mahadevi Verma, an eminent figure in the world of Indian Literature. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Free Rein to Creativity: Mahadevi Verma

Hindi poet Mahadevi Verma started writing poetry from the time she was seven years old. As a schoolgirl, she wrote poems in Khariboli and began to send them out to weekly magazines and journals. Initially carefree, the tenor of her poems changed as she grew up. Moulded and shaped by her personal experiences, her creativity guided her writing at every stage of her life. Verma is also known as one of the founders of Chhayavaad, a literary movement in Hindi poetry.

Rachna Chhabria’s latest book is 50 Great Indians: Extraordinary Lives, Inspiring Tales (Rupa Publications)