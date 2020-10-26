Children
Children's Quiz: Space odyssey

Take this quiz to find out how well you know about our Universe and the human space endeavours to explore it

1. Who holds the record for most spacewalks by a woman?

Answer :

Peggy Whitson

1. Putting a spacesuit on is called ......................... the suit. Removing the suit is called ..........................

Answer :

Donning, Doffing

1. Japan's asteroid-sample retrieval mission is headed back to Earth. It is expected to land in an Australian desert in December. What spacecraft are we talking about?

Answer :

Hayabusa

1. During a total lunar eclipse, a small bit of the Sun’s light does hit the Moon. The light passing through the atmosphere on Earth, leaves a red colour on the Moon. This is called ..............................

Answer :

Blood Moon

1. Which American space program brought lunar rocks from the Moon?

Answer :

Apollo Program

1. What is common between Hubble Space Telescope and Chandra X-ray observation as far as location is concerned?

Answer :

Both are space-based observatories

1. In 2003, Kalpana Chawla was one of the seven crew members who died in the disaster of this Space Shuttle. Name it.

Answer :

Space Shuttle Columbia

1. Who was the first woman in space?

Answer :

Russian astronaut Valentina Tereshkova

1. Which planet has more than double the mass of all the other planets combined?

Answer :

Jupiter

1. Name the four planets that are collectively known as plutoids?

Answer :

Pluto, Eris, Haumea and Makemake

1. Which dwarf planet is believed to have harboured a global subsurface ocean that likely froze long ago?

Answer :

Ceres

1. While Ceres is located inside the asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, other known dwarf planets are located in the .......................................

Answer :

Kuiper belt

1. How many moons does Pluto have?

Answer :

Five

1. This year’s Nobel Prize for Physics has been awarded in recognition of the pioneering work carried out by three physicists on black holes. Name the three recipients.

Answer :

Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez

1. Which was the first animal launched into space?

Answer :

Laika the dog was launched aboard Sputnik 2

