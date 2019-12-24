India at play

January 05: Tennis – Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan win the doubles title at the Maharashtra Open, defeating the British pair of Luke Bambridge and Johnny O’Mara.

January 07: Cricket – India for the first time wins a Test series in Australia after Sydney Test ends in a draw.

February 22: Volleyball – Chennai Spartans win the inaugural Pro Volleyball League after beating Calicut Heroes in the final held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

January 27: Badminton – Saina Nehwal is crowned the women’s singles champion at the Indonesia Masters final after Carolina Marina pulls out due to injury.

March: Boxing – Eight Indian boxers bag medals at the 38th GeeBee Boxing Tournament held at Helsinki, Finland, with Kavinder Singh Bisht winning the gold medal in the 56 kg-category.

March 17: Football – Bengaluru FC wins the Hero Indian Super League after defeating FC Goa 1-0 in the final at Mumbai.

April 24: Athletics – Tejender Singh Pal wins gold in the men’s shot put at the Asian Athletics Championship 2019.

May 12: Cricket – Mumbai Indians win fourth IPL title by beating Chennai Super Kings in the final.

May 25: Boxing – MC Mary Kom wins gold at the 2nd Indian Open International Boxing tournament.

June 17: Squash – Joshna Chinappa wins record 17th national squash title.

June 21: Gymastics – Pranati Nayak clinches a bronze medal in vault event at the Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

June 21: Snooker – Pankaj Advani wins Asian Snooker Championship to complete career grand slam in cue sports.

August 24: Football – Gokulam Kerala wins its maiden title in the 2019 Football Durand Cup in West Bengal.

August 25: Badminton – PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian to win the BWF Badminton World Championships gold medal.

September 29: Fencing – Bhavani Devi clinches the silver medal in the women’s sabre individual category in the Tournoi satellite competition (World level) at Ghent, Belgium.

October 18: Cycling – Ronaldo Singh bags a gold medal in the men’s junior Keirin event at the Asian Track Cycling Championships held at Incheon.

October 23: Wushu – Praveen Kumar becomes the first Indian man to win gold in Wushu World Championship held in Shanghai.

November 25: Cricket – India beats Bangladesh to win the first-ever Pink ball test involving India at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.