Children

India at play

more-in

A time line highlighting India’s high points from the year 2019...

January 05: Tennis – Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan win the doubles title at the Maharashtra Open, defeating the British pair of Luke Bambridge and Johnny O’Mara.

January 07: Cricket – India for the first time wins a Test series in Australia after Sydney Test ends in a draw.

India at play

February 22: Volleyball – Chennai Spartans win the inaugural Pro Volleyball League after beating Calicut Heroes in the final held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

January 27: Badminton – Saina Nehwal is crowned the women’s singles champion at the Indonesia Masters final after Carolina Marina pulls out due to injury.

March: Boxing – Eight Indian boxers bag medals at the 38th GeeBee Boxing Tournament held at Helsinki, Finland, with Kavinder Singh Bisht winning the gold medal in the 56 kg-category.

India at play

March 17: Football – Bengaluru FC wins the Hero Indian Super League after defeating FC Goa 1-0 in the final at Mumbai.

April 24: Athletics – Tejender Singh Pal wins gold in the men’s shot put at the Asian Athletics Championship 2019.

May 12: Cricket – Mumbai Indians win fourth IPL title by beating Chennai Super Kings in the final.

India at play

May 25: Boxing – MC Mary Kom wins gold at the 2nd Indian Open International Boxing tournament.

June 17: Squash – Joshna Chinappa wins record 17th national squash title.

India at play

June 21: Gymastics – Pranati Nayak clinches a bronze medal in vault event at the Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

June 21: Snooker – Pankaj Advani wins Asian Snooker Championship to complete career grand slam in cue sports.

August 24: Football – Gokulam Kerala wins its maiden title in the 2019 Football Durand Cup in West Bengal.

India at play

August 25: Badminton – PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian to win the BWF Badminton World Championships gold medal.

September 29: Fencing – Bhavani Devi clinches the silver medal in the women’s sabre individual category in the Tournoi satellite competition (World level) at Ghent, Belgium.

October 18: Cycling – Ronaldo Singh bags a gold medal in the men’s junior Keirin event at the Asian Track Cycling Championships held at Incheon.

October 23: Wushu – Praveen Kumar becomes the first Indian man to win gold in Wushu World Championship held in Shanghai.

India at play

November 25: Cricket – India beats Bangladesh to win the first-ever Pink ball test involving India at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Children
children
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 12:15:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/children/india-at-play/article30386988.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY