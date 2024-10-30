In the heart of the jungle

“Is this the way to Agumbe Rainforest Research Station?” asked Taran, popping his head out of the car.

ADVERTISEMENT

The villagers nodded and pointed ahead. Appa shifted gears for the last stretch on the Western Ghats. “Wow, a proper rainforest in Karnataka. Apparently, this is among the places that receive the highest amounts of rainfall in India,” said Taran.

They were greeted by the staff at the research centre and shown to their room. “King Cobra,” Appa read out. “That’s our room’s name.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope that’s only the name and a cobra will not come to visit at night,” remarked Amma.

“Haha! Not a cobra, maybe a few insects and perhaps a scorpion. Cobras are only found near human habitats when they come looking for rats. They aren’t really interested in humans,” a staff member reassured them.

At lunch, they were instructed not to waste any food and to wash their own utensils. They met a group of volunteers who were studying flying lizards. “Can we join you when you go to the forest?” asked Taran.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sure!” they said.

Into the wild

Taran enjoyed taking in the green surroundings. A volunteer explained “This centre is a haven for students of Zoology. Everyone associates this place with King Cobras, but there is so much diversity: butterflies, lizards and birds. There are different kinds of snakes also: around 70 species.”

Just then, someone said, “Look up!” Taran spotted a green viper curled up in a tree. “Whoa, it’s so different to see a creature in its natural habitat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They returned to the centre and, over tea at the Kalinga Mane (one of the first constructions there), learnt more about the place, “This centre was started in 2005 by herpetologist Romulus Whitaker. He spotted his first King Cobra here in 1971. A lot of research has been done here on the habitats and behaviour of King Cobras and dispelled myths and fears. Cobras are known to eat other venomous snakes; this actually help humans.”

“But King Cobras are venomous too, aren’t they?” asked Taran, “Aren’t they the biggest snakes?”

“True. Around 50,000 people die annually from all snake bites in India. But there is no record of how many snakes die at the hands of humans every year, simply because they are feared. The number is quite large. We have rescued so many King Cobras and safely returned them to the jungle close by.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They had walked to a King Cobra snake nest, a cosy abode of dry leaves. “It’s amazing how the mommy cobra manages this without any hands,” observed Taran.

“Yes, Nature is amazing and it is possible to live in harmony with all creatures; even the most venomous ones.”

“I think humans are the most venomous,” said Taran, as they walked back to their room.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.