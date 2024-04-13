In search of a ghost

April 13, 2024 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST

“Hill stations always have ghosts,” said 13-year-old Vicky with conviction. Along with his younger brother Dhruv and his cousins, Mini and Nitya, Vicky was on the way to Pachmarhi. Their fathers often spoke of their grandparents’ old house there, but this was the first time the children were visiting.

“No one lives in the old house now,” explained Ritesh, Vicky’s father, “but a caretaker keeps it running.”

“So it’s not haunted, with dark corners and no lights? What a pity!” said Vicky. “It would have been fun to uncover a skeleton or something …”

“There’s plenty to do outdoors,” said Ritesh. “You kids won’t have time to hang around the house looking for skeletons. You can go to the touristy places with a guide. When your moms return from their Sri Lanka tour, we’ll all roam around the town and visit the game sanctuary…”

A guide reported promptly at nine the next morning. He said his name was Surya and he looked just a couple of years older than Vicky. When they piled into the van, Surya rapidly endeared himself to Vicky by coming out with gory tales at every place they stopped.

But the younger ones were not so happy. “I don’t want to hear about someone dying or someone killing someone else,” whispered Mini to Dhruv. She stayed on the path when Surya led the others over some rocks near a waterfall.

“Some years ago, a group of tourists who were playing around here lost their footing and went down one after the other,” said Surya.

“Then why are you taking us along the rocks?” cried Nitya. “It’s drizzling and the rocks are wet!”

“Risks are exciting,” said Vicky, and Surya nodded.

But Nitya remained wary. “What happened to those tourists who fell? Were they safe?”

Surya shrugged. “Depends on how you look at it,” he said. “They are safe in the hands of the Lord.”

Nitya sat down. “I’m not taking another step!” she exclaimed. Dhruv too cautiously moved back to the pathway.

Vicky laughed and continued clambering along the rocks with Surya, but suddenly lost his balance and slid down. He teetered for several seconds; Surya grabbed him, but Vicky was heavy and began to slip out of Surya’s grasp. Nitya overcame her fear and rushed to his aid with Dhruv and together the three of them pulled Vicky up.

More exploring

Once they were back on the path and in the vehicle, Vicky and Nitya didn’t want to do anything more for the day, but Surya said, “We’re close to the caves. Why don’t we go there?”

Mini and Dhruv perked up. “We like caves,” they said. They ran about excitedly when they reached, relieved to be out of the persistent drizzle.

“I can imagine the Pandav brothers being here,” Mini said. “Hiding from their enemies, but living an everyday kind of life while they prepared to fight…”

“But they say that these are Buddhist caves,” said Nitya.

“…long before they were Buddhist caves…” continued Mini.

“Whatever it is, they’ve got to be ghosts here,” said Vicky, back to his favourite subject again.

“There are stories of noises and strange lights…” said Surya. Nitya shivered and hurried out ahead of the others. When they emerged, they found her leaning over a railing on the other side. “I saw something moving in the bushes,” said Nitya.

“They are leopards in the forests,” said Surya.

Nitya gave a little scream and jumped; at that same moment, the railing gave way and Nitya went with it. Mini and Dhruv grabbed her and she clutched the post of the railing and stepped back to safety.

Surya hurried up, looking mournful. “You can see the rest another time,” he said. “Today is not a lucky day.”

They nodded; happy to turn homeward.

When they reached the house, they flopped down beside their fathers on the veranda and described their adventures. Just then the caretaker came out and said, “The agency called to apologise for not sending a guide today. They didn’t have anyone available. One of their best guides lost his son and the others guides have been with him for the funeral rites. They will send someone tomorrow.”

“But they sent a guide and we went everywhere!” exclaimed Nitya.

“Who sent him if the agency didn’t?” asked Vicky, puzzled. All of them walked towards the van at the gate.

It was still drizzling and the driver was in the van. “Where’s Surya?” asked Vicky.

“He was here a moment ago…” said the driver, looking around.

Then Nitya gave a cry and pointed down at the slushy road. Everyone saw it clearly. Footprints were being made in the wet mud heading towards the ridge; one after the other, filling with water and disappearing almost as fast as they were made.

Nitya whispered, “What was the guide’s son’s name, Papa?”

The others didn’t say a word. They knew: Surya. It hadn’t been a lucky day for him; he hadn’t got any companions to take away with him.