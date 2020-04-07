In School At Home: the daily '30 Minute Activity' for some fun family time

Children

Here are the links to the daily activity sheet from The Hindu In School filled with quizzes, brain teasers, and fun facts

The Hindu In School is providing a 30-minute worksheet for children from Monday to Friday, beginning March 30, 2020. The worksheet covers subjects ranging from science and space to literature and sports. With fact capsules, crosswords, jumbles, quizzes and an exercise on journal writing, it is a fun way to learn and engage yourself while you stay safe at home.

Here are the links from where you can download the the daily work sheets. You can also get these and more at https://eschool.thehindu.com/

Day 1- A crossword for bookworms, space quiz, and more

Day 2 - an author trivia quiz, some sports knowledge, and more

Day 3 - Who was Vera Rubin, what is xenophobia, and more

Day 4 - Guess the name of the book, take a quiz on birds, and more

Day 5 - The backstory on Hans Christian Anderson, some homophone fun, and more

Day 6 - Test your GK quotient, go on a space odyssey, and more

