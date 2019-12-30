In desert country

Algeria, officially known as the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, is the 10th largest country in the world, and the largest in the Arab world and Africa. Only 12% of the land is inhabited, while over 90% is covered by the Sahara desert, because of which Algeria experiences the extreme climate of the desert.

Along with Morocco, Tunisia, and Libya, Algeria makes up the Northwestern region of Africa known as the Maghreb. Also known as Barbary, this region forms the western part of the Arab world and is predominantly Muslim.

The national animal is the Fennec Fox, a small desert fox with disproportionately large ears.

Population

The Arabs and Berbers (an indigenous ethnic group), make up 15% to 35% of Algeria’s population. The early English and European settlers referred to the region as the Barbary Coast or the Barbary States, after the Berbers. Besides, people of French, Spanish and Italian descent make up the minority population of Algeria. The official language is Arabic. Berber and French is also spoken.

Landform

Intermittent coastal massifs (a group of mountains that form part of a mountain range), coastal plains, the Tell Atlas, High Plateau, and Saharan Atlas, together make up the geographic zones of Algeria. They run almost parallel from the north to the south.

The northernmost part of the country consists largely of the Atlas Mountains, besides plateaus and valleys.

The south is almost entirely made up of the Sahara desert.

The northeastern region is dominated by the Aures and Nememcha mountain ranges, the highest point being Mount Tahat (3,003 m).

The western region has the Erg Iguidi, one of three ergs in Algeria. The other two being Grand Erg Occidental Erg and the Grand Erg Oriental.

Central Algeria features high plateus with shallow or dry lakes and salt marshes.

History

Frozen in time: Mansourah Mosque is a ruined historic mosque that dates back to the Marinid dynasty. Photo: pxfuel

Algeria and its surrounding regions were ruled by the Arab-Amazigh dynasties from the eight to the 16th century, by the end of which it became a part of the Ottoman Empire. In the early 19th century, post the decline of the Ottomans, the French conquered the region.

To this day, French influence in language and culture is evident, though the country has regained its Arab and Islamic heritage. A war of independence took place between 1954–62, after which Algeria became an independent nation.

Culture

Everything from Algeria’s cuisine, language, architecture to art has influences of Arab, European, and indigenous cultures.

The city is dotted with relics and ruins of the many empires that ruled the region, seven of which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The popular ones are the Roman ruins in seaside Tipaza, and the Ketchaoua Mosque built during the Ottoman rule.

Couscous — crushed durum wheat semolina formed into small spheres — is a staple of Algerian cuisine, served commonly with a stew of vegetables and chickpeas. This makes up the national dish of Algeria.

Raï, a folk music with a pop twist, evolved in the 1920s and is different from other genres in that it is highly-opinionated, addressing social and political issues.