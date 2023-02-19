ADVERTISEMENT

In a world long ago

February 19, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

Biblidander is onto something great: A book that talks about a time when cars and mobile phones were not even thought of!

Nimi Kurian
Nimi Kurian

My name is Bilbidander and the best time of the day, oops sorry night, is when I sneak under a bed with a book in hand, chewing (literally and figuratively) slowly, relishing every part of it. This evening however, I got held up because it was my sister’s birthday. Anyway as I was saying, I just barely made it into the room before Sita or Gita or Mita, whatever her name, is came in. I grabbed the first book I could lay my hands on and rolled under the bed.

I looked at the book in my hand and almost groaned aloud. Two lines on the jacket said it all: Stories of the world’s greatest discoveries, ideas, and inventions. How was I going to spend the night reading about this? I might as well be back at school. The title was The Spark That Changed Everything by Veena Prasad. Anyway, since this was all I had, I snuggled down and opened it. Believe it or not, I was hooked from the word go.

Did you know there was a time when humans did not know about fire? It threw me off and made me wonder: how did they cook? Keep warm? Or do anything at all? Then, here’s another thing. Apparently, humans never stayed put in one place. They wandered all over, wherever they wished to go … isn’t that wonderful. It was an age before visas and travel documents. But, of course, that phase was not to last and humans decided to settled down.

Something new each time

Every page I turned, I read something new. For example, what would you have written on other than paper? Can’t come up with an answer, can you? Well, paper had to be invented, you see. Before that, they used rock to write on (that would be tough to chew on), or palm leaves or papyrus or even silk!

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another thing I learnt was that for the longest time there were no cars. People walked wherever they wanted to go. I’m sure they would have been late for their appointments but then they would have been healthy. Before cars came to be, the wheel had to be discovered. And so it went on.

Everything we take for granted was never there long, long ago. It had to be discovered and invented, and it came from the ideas people had. Amazing, isn’t it?

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US