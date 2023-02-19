In a world long ago

February 19, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

My name is Bilbidander and the best time of the day, oops sorry night, is when I sneak under a bed with a book in hand, chewing (literally and figuratively) slowly, relishing every part of it. This evening however, I got held up because it was my sister’s birthday. Anyway as I was saying, I just barely made it into the room before Sita or Gita or Mita, whatever her name, is came in. I grabbed the first book I could lay my hands on and rolled under the bed.

I looked at the book in my hand and almost groaned aloud. Two lines on the jacket said it all: Stories of the world’s greatest discoveries, ideas, and inventions. How was I going to spend the night reading about this? I might as well be back at school. The title was The Spark That Changed Everything by Veena Prasad. Anyway, since this was all I had, I snuggled down and opened it. Believe it or not, I was hooked from the word go.

Did you know there was a time when humans did not know about fire? It threw me off and made me wonder: how did they cook? Keep warm? Or do anything at all? Then, here’s another thing. Apparently, humans never stayed put in one place. They wandered all over, wherever they wished to go … isn’t that wonderful. It was an age before visas and travel documents. But, of course, that phase was not to last and humans decided to settled down.

Something new each time

Every page I turned, I read something new. For example, what would you have written on other than paper? Can’t come up with an answer, can you? Well, paper had to be invented, you see. Before that, they used rock to write on (that would be tough to chew on), or palm leaves or papyrus or even silk!

Another thing I learnt was that for the longest time there were no cars. People walked wherever they wanted to go. I’m sure they would have been late for their appointments but then they would have been healthy. Before cars came to be, the wheel had to be discovered. And so it went on.

Everything we take for granted was never there long, long ago. It had to be discovered and invented, and it came from the ideas people had. Amazing, isn’t it?