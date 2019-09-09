In a gloriumptious world

There’s just nothing that Roald Dahl could not write about. He was not just a storyteller but a master blender of folklore, fantasy and horror. His stories enchant readers, bringing alive the characters and making you fall in love with the unlikeliest of creatures.

He continues to win hearts not only for the magical lands he has conjured up but also for the wonderful, unique world of words.

Oompa-Loompa? Humplecrimp? He created a veritable treasure trove of words that made his stories unique, and have made their way into our lexicon.

Take a ‘glimp’

(The BFG)

“Wales is whales,” the Giant said. “Don’t gobblefunk around with words.”

Meaning: Reprimand for meddling with the English language.

(James and the Giant Peach)

“It’s worse than that!” cried the Chief of Police. “It’s a vermicious Knid! Oh, just look at its vermicious grueseome face!”

Meaning: Something truly disgusting and vile. This word also appears in Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator and some other books.

( Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

“Everlasting Gobstoppers!” cried Mr Wonka proudly. “They’re completely new! I am inventing them for children who are given very little pocket money. You can put an Everlasting Gobstopper in your mouth and you can suck it and suck it and suck it and suck it and it will never get any smaller!”

Meaning: It has come to define a range of candies that are long lasting.

Churgle(Fantastic Mr. Fox)

“The fact that it was none other than Boggis’s chickens they were going to eat made them churgle with laughter every time they thought of it.”

Meaning:To chuckle with such delight that it produces a gurgling sound.

(The Witches)

“Sweet-shops!” they cried. “We are going to buy sweet shops! What a frumptious wheeze!”

Meaning: Exciting or pleasant.

Splendiferous (Danny, the Champion of the World)

“Your granddad,” he said, “my own dad, was a magnificent and splendiferous poacher. It was he who taught me all about it.”

Meaning: Remarkably fine; magnificent and splendid.