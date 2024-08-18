Ikebana: The blooming harmony

Ikebana is a Japanese word that translates to ‘ way of flowers’. It is a traditional form of art that arranges flowers and other natural elements beautifully. Ikebana is more than just putting flowers together in a vase for decoration. It is like sculpting but with flowers, leaves and branches. For instance, leaves should be chosen how they complement the flowers and with a style that is visually appealing as a whole.

Priests during the Heian period took care of altar arrangements and were known as the masters who developed the best way of arranging flowers known as ikebono, the oldest form of Ikebana. The concept of Ikebana is closely related to the Zen philosophy and the Buddhist ideals of minimalism.

Over time the popularity of Ikebana spread across Japan, especially among nobles and samurai who appreciated the art’s peace and symbolism. The tradition of flower arrangement has been passed down from generation to generation for over 600 years in Japan. Historically, Ikebana was practiced by men as well and in today’s time there are leading male masters of Ikebana.

The basic rule of Ikebana

There are three simple rules of Ikebana which are as follow:

Shin - The main element that is placed in the centre and should be taller than the length of the vase. It symbolises heaven. Soe - The supporting element which should be two-thirds length of the shin. Soe is a symbol of the earth. Tai - The third important element should be half the length of shin. This element is a symbol of humanity.

Learning Ikebana is similar to meditation where the focus is on the process and not the result. The flower arrangement is a reflection of the creator’s mood and relationship with nature.

The different styles of Ikebana

Ikebana has a variety of styles that people across the world keep trying their hands on. Some styles are simple and minimalistic while others are bold and fierce. Each style has its way of portraying a wide range of expressions and beauty. Let’s take a look at the different styles of Ikebana:

Ikebono: The oldest form of Ikebana focuses on simplicity and balance. It features triangular shapes, symbolising earth, heaven and humanity.

The oldest form of Ikebana focuses on simplicity and balance. It features triangular shapes, symbolising earth, heaven and humanity. Rikka: It is a balanced structure with multiple layers that symbolises the elements of nature.

It is a balanced structure with multiple layers that symbolises the elements of nature. Shoka : This style is arranged harmoniously with three main lines - earth, humanity and heaven.

: This style is arranged harmoniously with three main lines - earth, humanity and heaven. Nageire (also called freestyle): As the name suggests, it is a freestyle arrangement that shows the natural growth of flowers and branches.

(also called freestyle): As the name suggests, it is a freestyle arrangement that shows the natural growth of flowers and branches. Seika: It is a simple and minimalist style that deeply focuses on the natural beauty of each element.

It is a simple and minimalist style that deeply focuses on the natural beauty of each element. Moribana: It is a visually striking style of Ikebana that includes several types of flowers arranged dramatically.

It is a visually striking style of Ikebana that includes several types of flowers arranged dramatically. Kuge: This arrangement style includes several flowers with symbolic meanings and portrays a very detailed arrangement method.

The Ikebana flowers

Flowers, plants and trees have symbolic meanings, especially in Japanese culture. In the traditional method of Ikebana, each flower is chosen not for beauty but for its symbolism and cultural significance. One element of Ikebana that is used all year round is bamboo grass which symbolises continuous growth. Here is a list of flowers and their symbolism that is useful for creating an Ikebana:

Cherry Blossoms: The nature of life Peonies: Prosperity and grace Chrysanthemums: Longevity and resilience Camellias: Purity and love Iris: Valour and strength Lotus: Enlightenment, grace and purity Japanese anemones: Protection and peace

The importance of Ikebana

Ikebana is not about creating beauty but about expressing our emotions via nature. It teaches us to be calm, and peaceful, appreciate nature and find beauty in the simplicity of life. Ikebana practitioners across the world do it out of joy and peace. Ikebana is linked with the Japanese aesthetic that emphasises respecting nature and being graceful. Ikebana is special because it requires people to slow down and enjoy the art of nature.

DIY Ikebana

Creating how to do an Ikebana arrangement by yourself can be an enriching meditative experience. It is important to note that keeping it simple and ensuring a visual balance in the Ikebana arrangement is essential. Follow the steps given below to start your DIY Ikebana:

Materials required: A special vase called ‘kenzan’ also called a flower frog that has tiny needles to hold flowers in place, branches, leaves, some fresh & seasonal flowers and a sharp knife/scissors to trim stems. And you are all set to dive into the amazing world of ikebana!