If the Freedom Fighters were to visit us

Western Influence

If any freedom fighter visits India today they would be happy to see India’s progress like education, freedom and development; but at the same time they would not like to see India under foreign influence like the language, clothes and food.

VII A, Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission School, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Reach newer heights

They would say that the country is too crowded now with too many buildings and too little trees. It is too polluted. They might also feel that poor people don’t have freedom even today. They would be very sad because of the pollution. However, they would be happy that India is a free country today. I’m sure they will give us ideas on how to fight this and make India great again.

V A, The High Range School, Munnar, Kerala

The fight is still on

Gandhiji is my favourite freedom fighter. He would say our country has become bad, because people don’t follow rules any more; they dirty the place; and they are violent to each other. He would feel that the freedom we have won is of no use because what the British did to us is what we are doing to each other.

IV K, P.S.B.B. K.K. Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Mission moon

If Mahatma Gandhi visited India today, he would be be quite surprised with the level of technology in use. He would be shocked at the amount of pollution in the country. He would be happy to see people from other countries living in India. Gandhiji would be proud that India sent a rocket to the moon!

V B, Bishop Cotton Boys' School, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Improve infrastructure

If Gandhi or Tilak happened to be alive today they would be astonished to see the achievements of our country, like the tall buildings, so much scientific progress and even plans of going to Mars. But they would also be disappointed seeing so much traffic, pollution, potholes and bad roads.

, II A The Brigade School, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Superpower?

If ever the freedom fighters come back, they will have a mixed reaction. His first instant reaction would be his gladness towards our development in the field of technology, economic progress and our step towards becoming a superpower. On the other hand they would be appalled seeing that his country has forgotten what he preached – non-violence. He would be sad to see the state of corruption and the increasing gap between the rich and the poor.

VI A, Neerja Modi School, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Green drive

They will feel India is much stronger and equipped today to fight with enemies. They are more educated and intelligent to understand what is wrong and right. It is impossible to fool them any more especially under Modi`s government. Though they might feel sad about we Indians are not been very caring towards our earth and nature. We need to conserve natural resources and conserve energy.

V C, Chrysalis High, Kadugodi Branch, Bengaluru, Karnataka