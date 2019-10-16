I am a rockstar!

It’s official people! I am in a band! A for-real, legit rock band. Move over Greta Van Fleet, the future of music is here.

My music school has an annual performance, and all the students form bands and play on stage. Live! Sure, the audience is mostly grandparents, parents and a horde of pesky brothers and sisters — not exactly the screaming, adoring, wild crowd of fans I would have dreamed of when I cleared my busy schedule of doing nothing to be a part of this band, but hey, we all have to start somewhere, right?

Now that I am the lead keys player of a soon-to-be-famous rock band, you would think I deserve the respect a musician of my stature deserves. You would think that I would be exempt from boring, kid stuff like homework and chores. But no! Sadly, teachers, parents and all the other grown-ups out there refuse to accept this.

I tried to explain to my physics teacher that I didn’t need to do my worksheet on gravity as music transcended the boundaries of science. I was sent to the co-ordinator, who also did not agree with me.

When I told my History teacher that learning about the lives of ancient civilisations was a waste of time and that the modern world was my muse, I was sent to the nurse’s station to check if I had a fever. People will never understand true artists.

My parents are no better. Rock legends don’t cut their hair, they don’t wash their hair. They don’t have to do their laundry so that they have clean underwear. In fact, they don’t even wear underwear! But try telling that to my parents. As a metal head, I should have room service delivered to my bunk bed. Do you think Lil Nas X has to set the table and clear up afterwards? I tried to explain how all these chores could seriously affect my reputation as a rock idol. But my parents just laughed! They are not getting a mention in my thank you speech when our band wins Best Rock Debut at the Vh1s.

Cur-phew?

You’d think that with all this drama with the grownups, at least the band members would be more understanding. But nope! First of all, no one can agree on a band name. I mean, don’t you think The Bug Boy Band is an amazing name? Right? Try telling that to the rest of the band. Then, they have all these lame excuses to not practise, like homework and curfews. Which self-respecting middle schooler has a curfew? Okay. I just found out I have one too.

So, in order to deal with all of these distractions, I have hired a manager. The best in the business. No one will mess with him. Yup! It’s the Pesky Brother. Sure he wants a cut of the profits in return, but by the time he finds out there’s no actual money being made, the music show will be over. Now, if you’ll excuse, it’s way past my bedtime and I have to wake up for school tomorrow. The struggle is real people!