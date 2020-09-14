A chat over a cuppa

How Turkish Coffee was added to UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

When Kaldi, a goatherd in Ethiopia, took his goats out to graze, he noticed a couple of them eating berries from a bush and becoming very frisky and energetic. They wouldn’t sleep at night either. Kaldi reported this to the abbot of the local monastery.

The curious abbot collected the berries and made a brew, which he consumed. It gave him more energy and also kept him awake during the long hours of prayer. Soon news of these berries began to spread and the rest, as they say, is history.

By the 15th century, coffee reached the Arabian Peninsula and “wine of Araby”, as it was called, spread around the world through the pilgrims who visited Mecca. It became popular in Egypt, Yemen, Syria and Turkey. Ozdemir Pasha, the governor of Yemen introduced it in 1540 to Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent of Turkey.

The beans are always ground manually, never in an electric grinder. | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Hot favourite

Turkish coffee soon became a favourite not only in the palace but also among aristocrats and the public. Qavehkhaneh or coffee houses became the centre of social and community activities like playing chess, listening to music, watching dances and discussing current affairs and news. These coffee houses were known as “Schools of the Wise”. Coffee professionals known as the “KahveciUsta” began opening coffee houses to which the public flocked.

To make Turkish Coffee, Arabica beans are ground manually and boiled with water and sugar in a special pot called cezve in Turkey and ibrik elsewhere. It is taken off the heat as soon as it begins to froth and before it boils over.

Turkish Coffee is brewed in special pots called cezve or ibrik. | Photo Credit: Pixabay

It is traditionally served in individual porcelain cups called kahvefinjanı. Sometimes the coffee may be flavoured with cardamom or other spices and served with a small piece of Turkish delight.

Turkish Coffee made it to the UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2013. It is celebrated in literature and songs and is an important part of ceremonies and festivals.