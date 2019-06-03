How to help your child be self-aware

Push a button and get things done, and even a two-year-old can navigate the world this way. As children switch from one option to another, it’s making them expert multi-taskers, but according to research done in University College London, media-multitasking and rapid switching from task to task can weaken parts of the brain involved in high-level information and emotion processing. If not managed properly, kids can get sucked into a digital world of their own and show little interest in anything outside of it.

How then can parents create an environment for children to be socially aware and more importantly, self-aware, i.e. getting to know themselves and their own interests, passions and strengths, and then relating them to the world around? Maya Thiagarajan, educator and author of Beyond The Tiger Mom: East-West Parenting for the Global Age and Dr S Arunkumar, Chennai-based psychiatrist, help us understand.

Find moments to connect

Engage in conversations with your children, any opportunity you get, but especially if they’re going through a rough patch. For example, if your child has had an argument with a friend, ask her to describe her feelings, how the other person might have felt and how she can work through the situation. Engage in a conversation to help her develop her own emotional quotient (EQ). But first just listen.

Help children understand and manage their emotions

Use the ‘traffic light’ tool. Help a young child understand that when he’s feeling calm and happy, he’s in the ‘green zone’. When something is making him a little upset, he’s in the ‘orange zone’. And when he’s feeling angry or out of control, he’s moved into the ‘red zone’. Help children identify what kinds of things trigger them or make them angry, and how they can bring themselves back to the green zone. Having these discussions can help children manage their own emotions and find ways to restore their own sense of calm.

Read and discuss books with your children

Use story or picture books as a way to teach young kids about both self-awareness and social awareness. For instance, Tulika Publishers has several beautiful books like Kali and the Rat Snake or Ismat’s Eid that help children learn to empathise with others and see things from others’ perspectives. Parents can ask their kids questions as they read and engage in discussions. For example, you might ask, “How do you think the character feels in this situation?” or “What would you do in this situation?” Also use TV programmes this way.

Behave!

Both parents’ self-awareness helps children. Plus, there’s no substitute for time spent with your child. So put the gadgets away and give your child your complete attention. Children are observers and they grow into young adults who replicate your behaviour.

Find time for play

Biologically, the first seven years of childhood are crucial, as a major part of brain development takes place. Natural play, both indoors and outdoors (sans gadgets or ‘educational’ toys) helps both generations explore the self.