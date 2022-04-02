A sticky fix

How the seemingly inconspicuous, useless Velcro has become indispensable today

The seeds were covered in hundreds of tiny hooks. | Photo Credit: Flickr

Often when you come back from a Nature walk, you may have found pointy seeds stuck to your socks. When Switzerland-based George de Mestral noticed these stuck to his dog’s fur and his clothes, he looked at them under a microscope. This was in 1941. He discovered that each seed was covered with hundreds of tiny hooks. This gave Mestral an idea for a new type of fastener. He created a material that had hooks on one side, which fasten to loops on the other. He managed to replicate it in cotton but, given the fabric’s soft nature, it didn’t last.

He managed to make the strong hooks he needed with nylon in France’s textile hub of Lyon. But putting in place a machine to manufacture them took time. Finally, in 1955, he patented Velcro; a combination of the French words “velour” (velvet) and “crochet” (hook).

Everything Velcro

The idea did not catch on immediately. Originally it was available only in black. TWhen the company began offering it in multiple colours, the world noticed it. At a 1959 fashion show in New York, Velcro stole the show, displaying everything from diapers to golf jackets.

NASA’s Apollo astronauts used velcro to secure objects they didn’t want floating away. | Photo Credit: Flickr

In the early 1960s, NASA’s Apollo astronauts used it to secure anything they didn’t want floating away. It caught the attention of famous French designer Pierre Cardin but it was still considered a bit bizarre.

Sneakers with velcro fasteners were a rage in the 1960s. | Photo Credit: Freepik

Then the sports industry took to the idea. In 1968, Puma offered a sneaker with Velcro fasteners. By the 1980s, every child in the West seemed to own at least one pair of three-strap Velcro wonders. Velcro had finally arrived.

In 2004, the U.S. army put Velcro in its combat uniform. But soldiers hated it and complained that the ripping sound when they opened pockets made it hard to hide from enemies. Also sandy areas led to clogging. Finally it was replaced with buttons.

Apart from this minor hiccup, today, Velcro is indispensable and used in every sphere of life. It is one of the most famous examples of biomimicry, which means “copying nature.” You might assume that uses for such a commonplace product would be exhausted by now. But it has proven so versatile that, every few years, someone uses it to invent something new.