How pressure cookers became the hero of the modern kitchen

Did you know that the pressure cooker, who whistle is a familiar sound from kitchens, has been around for 350 years? It first appeared in 1679 and was called Papin’s Digester, after Denis Papin, its inventor. It was also called steam digester as it could literally digest bones. However, Papin’s model was cumbersome and expensive. Though the inventor died in obscurity, his idea inspired other innovators. After many hits and misses, the pressure cooker arrived in 1919, when José Alix Martínez was granted the first express cooking pot patent in Spain.

In simple terms, a pressure cooker is a sealed chamber that traps the steam generated when its contents are heated. As the steam builds up, pressure increases and drives the boiling point of water beyond 100°C. Pressure cooking reduces cooking time up to 70%, preserves more nutrients and vitamins, uses less energy and water and can cook a wide range of foods. By the 1930s, the pressure cooker was making its presence felt across the world, even as high up as Mount Everest. Higher altitudes with lower atmospheric pressure meant longer cooking time and a pressure cooker helped ease the problem, making it a treasured item in mountaineering expeditions.

Househeld device

The creation of the Flexi-seal speed cooker by Alfred Vischer in 1938 in New York made the pressure cooker a household device, mass manufactured in aluminium and stainless steel across the U.S. and Europe. However, World War II’s need for aluminium led to a dip in production and companies made cheaper varieties with substandard materials. This led to accidents and explosions. This, coupled with the arrival of modern stoves and ready-to-eat meals, led to a decline in popularity in the West.

In India, pressure cookers were launched in the late 1950s but explosion due to spurious spare parts, lack of adequate safety measures and improper handling were common. By the 1970s, multiple safety measures and detailed user manuals were common and pressure cookers became a kitchen essential by the 1980s, even on wood-fired stoves in rural India where they are typically dressed in a mud plaster to avoid blackening and regulate temperature. Newer avatars such as electric cookers and even silent cookers have been introduced. But will the kitchens be the same without that piercing whistle?

Now if you are excited about using a pressure cooker, it’s important to follow a few tips. Cook initially in the company of an experienced adult, read the instructions and understand the safety features, add enough water to prevent burning, at the same time do not overfill the pot. Once cooking is complete, allow the pressure to release naturally for 10-15 minutes before opening and make sure to clean your cooker after each use.

