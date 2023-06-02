How manja made kite flying dangerous

June 02, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

Kite flying is synonymous with many festivals and celebrations. In Gujarat, ‘kai po che’ (‘I have cut the kite’) is a popular shout from the rooftops and was also a title for a hit Bollywood film.

It is widely believed that kites first became popular in China around 3,000 years ago as materials for kite building such as silk fabric for the sail; fine, high-tensile strength silk for the flying line; and resilient bamboo for a strong and lightweight framework were readily available. Not surprisingly, the kite migrated to different parts of the world and one ancient design — the fighter kite, a small flat diamond-shaped one made of paper with a tapered bamboo spine and a balanced bow — became popular throughout Asia.

Danger in flight

In competitions, the kites are flown without tails as they would hinder their agility. Instead, the cutting line, traditionally called manja, is coated with an abrasive substance that would cut the opponent’s line. For more than 2000 years, the manja was made of fine pure cotton thread coated with a mixture of rice glue, tree gums and similar natural ingredients and finely powdered glass. In some places, individuals had their own personal ‘secret’ recipes but most were made by a specialist craftsman on a large scale.

Today, kites are often flown with a so-called “chemical” or “Chinese” manja. It is locally manufactured but is called “Chinese manja” because the main ingredient (synthetic polypropylene) comes from China. Coated with fine metal dust, it costs just one-third of a cotton spool. While the traditional manja was dangerous enough, the synthetic one is more so as it is harder to break due to its metallic nature. Apart from being a threat to humans (motorcyclists and others have had their throats cut by the manja), this thread is extremely dangerous to birds. Often, it lands in trees and forms a nearly invisible mesh. When birds get tangled in this net, they cut themselves grievously in their efforts to escape.

All this led to calls for a ban on the sale of both kinds of manja but that has not really worked. Organisations that work on this issue have been trying their best to create awareness, including fighting in the court and working with law enforcement agencies. One effort that has worked has been to involve citizens including children in clearing out the entangled manja from their society/ school/ colony.

Kite flying is fun but should not come at a cost to the environment. With World Environment Day around the corner, let us switch to using simple cotton threads that come in a variety of lovely colours.

